Meticulous Waterfront Condo
Features 11′ timber ceilings, walls of windows and a private oversized deck with great views of the Milwaukee River
Located on the Milwaukee River this meticulously maintained condo can now be yours! Open concept floor plan has kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets, high end appliances and 2-tier breakfast bar. Large living area with 11′ timber ceilings, maple floors, walls of windows, gas fireplace and your private oversized deck. Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and master bath with double vanities, walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. Second bedroom and second full bathroom are perfect for guests. Large laundry room with separate sink. Two indoor heated parking spaces and two storage lockers included. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.
The Breakdown
- Address: 130 S. Water St., #305
- Size: 1,653 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 5
- Year Built: 2004
- Price: $729,000
- Taxes: $16,169
- Fees: $386/Month
- Parking: 2 Indoor
- Walk Score: 90
- MLS#: 1707275
130 S. Water St., #305 Photos
