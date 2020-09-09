Located on the Milwaukee River this meticulously maintained condo can now be yours! Open concept floor plan has kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets, high end appliances and 2-tier breakfast bar. Large living area with 11′ timber ceilings, maple floors, walls of windows, gas fireplace and your private oversized deck. Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and master bath with double vanities, walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. Second bedroom and second full bathroom are perfect for guests. Large laundry room with separate sink. Two indoor heated parking spaces and two storage lockers included. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.

The Breakdown

Address: 130 S. Water St., #305

Size: 1,653 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2004

Price: $729,000

Taxes: $16,169

Fees: $386/Month

Parking: 2 Indoor

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1707275

130 S. Water St., #305 Photos

Area

