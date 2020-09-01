MPD Community Service Officer Fatally Shot

"Neighbor dispute" led to killing of civilian officer with police department. Suspect is 65-year-old male.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee community service officer was shot and killed on the city’s south side Monday night. Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson said the killing appeared to be the result of a neighbor dispute.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but Brunson said the 35-year-old man had four years of service with the department.

“This employee was beloved, well respected and well liked,” Brunson said. “This is a tragic day for the Milwaukee Police Department and for this city.”

A 65-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

“This is a senseless act and this is an untenable situation for our city, with the level of violence that we’ve seen recently,” Brunson said. He added four other people were killed over the weekend in the city.

The incident is being investigated by the department’s homicide division. Brunson called the investigation fluid and said more details would be provided in “upcoming days.”

Community service officers are civilian employees of the police department, according to a 2017 city job posting. They respond to non-emergency, low-priority calls for service, including theft, non-injury traffic accidents or vandalism.

Milwaukee Community Service Officer Fatally Shot was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.