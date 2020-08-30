Jeramey Jannene
537 New COVID-19 Cases From 5,099 Tests

Active hospitalizations climb to 287, but still near 30-day low.

By - Aug 30th, 2020 05:27 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 537 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours according to data released Sunday afternoon.

The new cases come from 5,099 positive tests, a positive case rate of 10.53 percent, the highest in a week.

The positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, continues to climb when looking at multi-day trends weighted by testing totals. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 8.26 and 8.11 percent. The 14-day rate is now at the second-highest point it has been since early May when testing was limited, but it’s down from yesterday’s high of 8.17 percent.

The number of active hospitalizations, a figure that has bounced around aggressively over the past week, now stands at 287, the second-lowest total reported in over a month but up from 268 yesterday.

DHS reports that 5,804 people have been hospitalized with a positive case of the disease, an increase of 29 in the past 24 hours. The figure has increased by an average of 39 over the past 30 days.

The death total from the virus grew to 1,122 in Wisconsin, an increase of three. DHS has reported an average of 6.27 deaths per day over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,519.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,512.8) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,134.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,117.2). Racine County has recorded 2,067.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,047.5). Brown County has record 2,046.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,041).

Kenosha (1,759), Walworth (1,645.4), Marinette (1,504.8), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,395.2), Dodge (1,290.8), Waupaca (1,286.8), Washington (1,205.6), Oconto (1,129) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,303.8 (up from 1,294.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

With 59,028 tests processed in the past seven days, testing is down slightly where it was a week ago when 59,337 tests were processed. Cases are up from 4,721 to 4,875 over the same period.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/30/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/30/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,804 8%
Never hospitalized 44,129 59%
Unknown 25,404 34%
Total 75,337 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/30/2020 Negative as of 8/30/2020 Deaths as of 8/30/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/30/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/30/2020
Adams 110 3,152 3 548.0 3%
Ashland 34 2,028 1 216.4 3%
Barron 370 7,406 3 817.6 1%
Bayfield 45 2,453 1 300.2 2%
Brown 5,370 58,647 58 2067.1 1%
Buffalo 64 1,963 2 486.1 3%
Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5%
Calumet 500 7,847 2 1003.9 0%
Chippewa 345 12,079 0 542.2 0%
Clark 240 4,471 8 695.8 3%
Columbia 351 11,739 2 616.3 1%
Crawford 102 3,918 0 626.2 0%
Dane 5,426 162,068 40 1024.1 1%
Dodge 1,133 19,148 5 1290.8 0%
Door 128 5,176 3 466.5 2%
Douglas 249 6,103 0 573.7 0%
Dunn 176 6,659 0 395.5 0%
Eau Claire 801 17,506 6 777.7 1%
Florence 25 727 0 576.4 0%
Fond du Lac 1,093 18,185 9 1068.3 1%
Forest 77 1,167 4 853.8 5%
Grant 435 10,806 17 839.3 4%
Green 268 6,092 1 727.0 0%
Green Lake 91 3,020 0 485.2 0%
Iowa 120 4,426 0 508.0 0%
Iron 122 1,345 1 2134.7 1%
Jackson 76 5,848 1 370.6 1%
Jefferson 900 15,709 6 1063.2 1%
Juneau 197 6,985 1 745.7 1%
Kenosha 2,961 33,039 63 1759.0 2%
Kewaunee 171 2,983 2 839.9 1%
La Crosse 1,177 20,689 1 998.7 0%
Lafayette 185 2,787 0 1105.5 0%
Langlade 83 2,719 2 433.1 2%
Lincoln 82 3,945 1 294.5 1%
Manitowoc 517 12,337 2 651.1 0%
Marathon 773 17,484 13 571.5 2%
Marinette 610 8,414 6 1504.8 1%
Marquette 89 2,506 1 585.3 1%
Menominee 29 1,940 0 633.3 0%
Milwaukee 24,040 219,726 489 2519.4 2%
Monroe 281 8,681 2 617.6 1%
Oconto 424 7,211 2 1129.0 0%
Oneida 210 6,382 0 594.1 0%
Outagamie 1,845 31,344 20 998.6 1%
Ozaukee 909 15,692 18 1029.6 2%
Pepin 46 1,156 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 291 5,913 5 699.5 2%
Polk 171 7,263 2 394.5 1%
Portage 596 10,794 1 844.2 0%
Price 36 2,158 0 266.9 0%
Racine 3,998 54,553 89 2046.1 2%
Richland 49 3,494 4 279.4 8%
Rock 1,667 29,258 26 1030.5 2%
Rusk 24 1,627 1 169.2 4%
Sauk 644 16,924 3 1012.6 0%
Sawyer 159 3,917 0 971.3 0%
Shawano 268 7,589 0 653.5 0%
Sheboygan 1,032 19,024 9 895.8 1%
St. Croix 636 12,931 7 723.4 1%
Taylor 103 2,294 3 506.0 3%
Trempealeau 411 5,552 2 1396.2 0%
Vernon 98 4,650 0 321.1 0%
Vilas 104 3,428 0 481.6 0%
Walworth 1,695 19,842 27 1645.4 2%
Washburn 64 2,382 0 407.9 0%
Washington 1,622 21,033 29 1205.6 2%
Waukesha 5,565 67,861 74 1395.2 1%
Waupaca 662 8,984 17 1286.8 3%
Waushara 154 5,822 2 638.6 1%
Winnebago 1,512 32,519 21 889.8 1%
Wood 456 11,679 2 622.3 0%
Total 75,337 1,169,302 1,122 1303.8 1%

