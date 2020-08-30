537 New COVID-19 Cases From 5,099 Tests
Active hospitalizations climb to 287, but still near 30-day low.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 537 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours according to data released Sunday afternoon.
The new cases come from 5,099 positive tests, a positive case rate of 10.53 percent, the highest in a week.
The positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, continues to climb when looking at multi-day trends weighted by testing totals. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 8.26 and 8.11 percent. The 14-day rate is now at the second-highest point it has been since early May when testing was limited, but it’s down from yesterday’s high of 8.17 percent.
The number of active hospitalizations, a figure that has bounced around aggressively over the past week, now stands at 287, the second-lowest total reported in over a month but up from 268 yesterday.
The death total from the virus grew to 1,122 in Wisconsin, an increase of three. DHS has reported an average of 6.27 deaths per day over the past 30 days.
According to DHS data, 2,519.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,512.8) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,134.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,117.2). Racine County has recorded 2,067.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,047.5). Brown County has record 2,046.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,041).
Kenosha (1,759), Walworth (1,645.4), Marinette (1,504.8), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,395.2), Dodge (1,290.8), Waupaca (1,286.8), Washington (1,205.6), Oconto (1,129) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,303.8 (up from 1,294.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
With 59,028 tests processed in the past seven days, testing is down slightly where it was a week ago when 59,337 tests were processed. Cases are up from 4,721 to 4,875 over the same period.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/30/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/30/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,804
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|44,129
|59%
|Unknown
|25,404
|34%
|Total
|75,337
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/30/2020
|Negative as of 8/30/2020
|Deaths as of 8/30/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/30/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/30/2020
|Adams
|110
|3,152
|3
|548.0
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|2,028
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|370
|7,406
|3
|817.6
|1%
|Bayfield
|45
|2,453
|1
|300.2
|2%
|Brown
|5,370
|58,647
|58
|2067.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|64
|1,963
|2
|486.1
|3%
|Burnett
|40
|2,103
|2
|262.2
|5%
|Calumet
|500
|7,847
|2
|1003.9
|0%
|Chippewa
|345
|12,079
|0
|542.2
|0%
|Clark
|240
|4,471
|8
|695.8
|3%
|Columbia
|351
|11,739
|2
|616.3
|1%
|Crawford
|102
|3,918
|0
|626.2
|0%
|Dane
|5,426
|162,068
|40
|1024.1
|1%
|Dodge
|1,133
|19,148
|5
|1290.8
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,176
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|249
|6,103
|0
|573.7
|0%
|Dunn
|176
|6,659
|0
|395.5
|0%
|Eau Claire
|801
|17,506
|6
|777.7
|1%
|Florence
|25
|727
|0
|576.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,093
|18,185
|9
|1068.3
|1%
|Forest
|77
|1,167
|4
|853.8
|5%
|Grant
|435
|10,806
|17
|839.3
|4%
|Green
|268
|6,092
|1
|727.0
|0%
|Green Lake
|91
|3,020
|0
|485.2
|0%
|Iowa
|120
|4,426
|0
|508.0
|0%
|Iron
|122
|1,345
|1
|2134.7
|1%
|Jackson
|76
|5,848
|1
|370.6
|1%
|Jefferson
|900
|15,709
|6
|1063.2
|1%
|Juneau
|197
|6,985
|1
|745.7
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,961
|33,039
|63
|1759.0
|2%
|Kewaunee
|171
|2,983
|2
|839.9
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,177
|20,689
|1
|998.7
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,787
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|83
|2,719
|2
|433.1
|2%
|Lincoln
|82
|3,945
|1
|294.5
|1%
|Manitowoc
|517
|12,337
|2
|651.1
|0%
|Marathon
|773
|17,484
|13
|571.5
|2%
|Marinette
|610
|8,414
|6
|1504.8
|1%
|Marquette
|89
|2,506
|1
|585.3
|1%
|Menominee
|29
|1,940
|0
|633.3
|0%
|Milwaukee
|24,040
|219,726
|489
|2519.4
|2%
|Monroe
|281
|8,681
|2
|617.6
|1%
|Oconto
|424
|7,211
|2
|1129.0
|0%
|Oneida
|210
|6,382
|0
|594.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,845
|31,344
|20
|998.6
|1%
|Ozaukee
|909
|15,692
|18
|1029.6
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,156
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|291
|5,913
|5
|699.5
|2%
|Polk
|171
|7,263
|2
|394.5
|1%
|Portage
|596
|10,794
|1
|844.2
|0%
|Price
|36
|2,158
|0
|266.9
|0%
|Racine
|3,998
|54,553
|89
|2046.1
|2%
|Richland
|49
|3,494
|4
|279.4
|8%
|Rock
|1,667
|29,258
|26
|1030.5
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,627
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|644
|16,924
|3
|1012.6
|0%
|Sawyer
|159
|3,917
|0
|971.3
|0%
|Shawano
|268
|7,589
|0
|653.5
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,032
|19,024
|9
|895.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|636
|12,931
|7
|723.4
|1%
|Taylor
|103
|2,294
|3
|506.0
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,552
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|98
|4,650
|0
|321.1
|0%
|Vilas
|104
|3,428
|0
|481.6
|0%
|Walworth
|1,695
|19,842
|27
|1645.4
|2%
|Washburn
|64
|2,382
|0
|407.9
|0%
|Washington
|1,622
|21,033
|29
|1205.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,565
|67,861
|74
|1395.2
|1%
|Waupaca
|662
|8,984
|17
|1286.8
|3%
|Waushara
|154
|5,822
|2
|638.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,512
|32,519
|21
|889.8
|1%
|Wood
|456
|11,679
|2
|622.3
|0%
|Total
|75,337
|1,169,302
|1,122
|1303.8
|1%
