As we stay at home during these trying times, we are increasingly leaning to alcoholic drinks for comfort and to kill some time. According to Nielsen, alcohol consumption and sales has tripled in most states since April 2020.

With this in mind, it’s time to discover something new and exquisite that you can experiment with and experience different tastes from various wine selections. We will be selecting top picks from various experts that can make your home quarantine a little more enjoyable.

La Chapelle Gordonne Rosé, Côtes de Provence, France

Light, crisp, and goes well with seasonal dishes — this best describes this highly rated Rosé from Provence, France. Ideally, this selection works best with lunch meals or on quiet afternoons.

Schramsberg Brut Rosé, Napa Valley

A lovely sparkling wine and highly favored in Sokolin wine ratings, the Schramsberg Brut Rose has connections to North Coast Pinot noir and a little hint of chardonnay. Bright, versatile, and flavorful, with a lovely pale salmon-like color that is elegant in the glass, Schramsberg Brut Rose is a perfect choice for most occasions.

Omina Viognier Linea Ars Magna, Lazio, Italy

With crisp notes and some hints of acidity, this white wine selection is gentle to the palate and pairs well with light seafood, white meat, and vegetables. Easy to appreciate for beginners and casual drinkers alike. Try it with light crackers and cheese as their saltiness blends well to the Omina Viognier Linea Ars Magna’s acidity.

2014 Château Sociando-Mallet, Haut-Medoc, France

At first glance, you might see this as an ordinary red wine served in some restaurants. However, do not underestimate the 2014 Château Sociando-Mallet, which is one of the most praised bottles in an expansive selection of Bordeaux wines, from one of the famous wine regions in the world. For an average price of 40 dollars a bottle, the 2014 Château Sociando-Mallet, Haut-Medoc offers an exquisite taste and a feel of the French culture. Its tobacco-like scent and leathery feel make a soothing and deep taste that sticks to your mouth. Its ability to pair well with red meat dishes is impressive enough despite its young age.

If you’re looking to make your dinner feel like a 5-star restaurant meal without hurting your budget, buy yourself some 2014 Château Sociando-Mallet. Pair it with steaks and vegetables, and you are good to go.

2012 Marchesi di Barolo Tradizione, Piedmont, Italy

Another great selection on the list is the 2012 Marchesi di Barolo Tradizione. This powerhouse bottle captures the Barolo’s style of using fresh Nebbiolo grapes exclusively located in some parts of the Piedmont region.

Bearing a Garnet-red hue with shades of ruby once poured, the 2012 Marchesi di Barolo Tradizione greets drinkers with a clean scent of vanilla, hazelnut, and several spices and floral infusions, blending all of them into one flavorful and rich bottle.

Additionally, its powerful composition pairs exceptionally well with meat, with dishes like steaks and braised dishes, for heavy lunch or dinners. It also goes well with cheese for some light but fulfilling snacks. Get a taste of Italy’s best and get yourself a 2012 Marchesi di Barolo Tradizione for your next wine endeavor.

2017 Morgadío Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain

Hailing from the northwestern coast of Spain, the 2017 Morgadio Albarino is a delectable white wine made from 100 percent Albarino, a popular grape variant in Spain. The taste has been described as having a pear and almond-like flavor. Its acidity holds the brand’s overall texture, resulting in a bright and crisp taste perfect to pair with seafood and Spanish-dishes like paella.

Generous yet balanced, the 2017 Morgadío Albarino can make your afternoon and quiet moments better with every sip.

Takeaway

There is no denying that people are trying out different wines due to their current circumstances. With that in mind, there is no better time to try something new than today. With this varied list of red and white selections, expect a unique experience in each bottle you try. Don’t forget to drink in moderation and have fun sampling some of these wines.