Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

New One-Day COVID-19 Case Record

Ventilator usage near a pandemic high, but no shortage of capacity.

By - Aug 8th, 2020 02:45 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a new COVID-19 single-day case high on Saturday with 1,165 new cases in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services.

That eclipses the previous high of 1,117 set July 20th. The state has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases six times.

The results come from 13,162 positive tests, yielding a positive case rate of 8.85 percent.

The reported positive case rate was above both the seven- and 14-day rates for the second consecutive day, sending both figures, which had trended down in recent days, upward to 6.12 and 6.33 percent respectively. The 14-day figure remains above the pandemic low of 2.69 percent recorded June 19th, but below the recent high of 7.17 percent set July 23rd.

Public health officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward as testing increases as evidence of sufficient testing and a stagnating disease spread, but the percentage has increased in recent days as testing has slowed from a record-high rate.

The record case level continues a trend of elevated case levels. In 28 of the last 31 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch, the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.

A total of 59,933 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,931 in the past week and 12,063 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 82 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 96,931 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

This article was published before the Wisconsin Hospital Association was scheduled to update hospitalization data at 3:30 p.m. Friday’s report included 350 actively hospitalized Wisconsin residents with a confirmed case of the disease.

Data released Saturday by DHS shows that 50 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 42 and the 100-day average of 35.

The number of ventilators in use currently, whether the patient is COVID-19 positive or not, stands at 350 according to data released Friday. That’s the highest total since April 16th, but a recent federal reporting requirement change has boosted the reported number of ventilators in the state from just under 1,000 to 1,998 (the number of ventilators in use did not double and has trended upward in recent weeks).

Six deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 996. A total of 6.23 people per day have died over the past 30 days, with 6.8 deaths per day recorded over the past 100 days.

The majority of new cases continue to be individuals under the age of 40, with those individuals having a lower rate of hospitalization and substantially lower risk of death.

According to DHS data, 2,192.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,162.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,790.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,770.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,632.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,614).

Kenosha (1,579.6), Iron (1,294.8), Walworth (1,275.6), Trempealeau (1,141.4), Waukesha (1,049.9), Marinette (954.7), Dodge (920.5), Rock (880.96), Waupaca (859.2) and Dane (847.8) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,037.2 (up from 1017 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/8/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,980 8%
Never hospitalized 34,711 58%
Unknown 20,242 34%
Total 59,933 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/8/2020 Negative as of 8/8/2020 Deaths as of 8/8/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/8/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/8/2020
Adams 85 2,588 2 423.5 2%
Ashland 24 1,725 1 152.7 4%
Barron 291 6,109 3 643.1 1%
Bayfield 23 1,865 1 153.4 4%
Brown 4,240 50,378 54 1632.1 1%
Buffalo 43 1,678 2 326.6 5%
Burnett 22 1,628 1 144.2 5%
Calumet 313 6,061 2 628.4 1%
Chippewa 227 10,350 0 356.7 0%
Clark 183 3,726 7 530.6 4%
Columbia 245 9,735 1 430.2 0%
Crawford 74 3,387 0 454.3 0%
Dane 4,492 135,707 38 847.8 1%
Dodge 808 16,462 5 920.5 1%
Door 103 4,475 3 375.4 3%
Douglas 172 4,978 0 396.3 0%
Dunn 122 5,683 0 274.2 0%
Eau Claire 574 14,732 4 557.3 1%
Florence 8 632 0 184.5 0%
Fond du Lac 635 15,007 7 620.6 1%
Forest 59 995 4 654.2 7%
Grant 352 8,960 15 679.2 4%
Green 158 4,863 1 428.6 1%
Green Lake 55 2,540 0 293.2 0%
Iowa 79 3,647 0 334.5 0%
Iron 74 1,175 1 1294.8 1%
Jackson 58 5,364 1 282.8 2%
Jefferson 624 13,270 5 737.1 1%
Juneau 137 6,192 1 518.6 1%
Kenosha 2,659 28,671 60 1579.6 2%
Kewaunee 130 2,567 2 638.5 2%
La Crosse 896 17,892 1 760.3 0%
Lafayette 130 2,313 0 776.8 0%
Langlade 63 2,268 1 328.7 2%
Lincoln 68 3,351 0 244.2 0%
Manitowoc 332 10,607 1 418.1 0%
Marathon 629 13,456 9 465.0 1%
Marinette 387 7,248 3 954.7 1%
Marquette 79 2,088 1 519.5 1%
Menominee 22 1,743 0 480.5 0%
Milwaukee 20,920 192,737 456 2192.4 2%
Monroe 242 7,317 2 531.8 1%
Oconto 237 6,046 0 631.1 0%
Oneida 124 4,808 0 350.8 0%
Outagamie 1,236 26,131 14 669.0 1%
Ozaukee 676 12,925 17 765.7 3%
Pepin 42 1,007 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 209 4,815 2 502.4 1%
Polk 131 6,094 2 302.2 2%
Portage 405 9,042 0 573.7 0%
Price 33 1,875 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,499 46,166 78 1790.7 2%
Richland 37 2,891 4 211.0 11%
Rock 1,425 24,882 26 880.9 2%
Rusk 20 1,353 1 141.0 5%
Sauk 433 12,973 3 680.9 1%
Sawyer 59 2,746 0 360.4 0%
Shawano 190 6,403 0 463.3 0%
Sheboygan 742 16,278 9 644.1 1%
St. Croix 485 10,787 5 551.7 1%
Taylor 69 1,890 0 339.0 0%
Trempealeau 336 4,942 2 1141.4 1%
Vernon 62 3,986 0 203.2 0%
Vilas 53 2,376 0 245.4 0%
Walworth 1,314 16,857 23 1275.6 2%
Washburn 45 2,021 0 286.8 0%
Washington 1,039 16,896 22 772.3 2%
Waukesha 4,188 54,491 58 1049.9 1%
Waupaca 442 7,981 15 859.2 3%
Waushara 115 5,346 1 476.9 1%
Winnebago 1,164 27,270 18 685.0 2%
Wood 286 9,497 1 390.3 0%
Total 59,933 986,945 996 1037.2 2%

