Wisconsin set a new COVID-19 single-day case high on Saturday with 1,165 new cases in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services.

That eclipses the previous high of 1,117 set July 20th. The state has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases six times.

The results come from 13,162 positive tests, yielding a positive case rate of 8.85 percent.

The reported positive case rate was above both the seven- and 14-day rates for the second consecutive day, sending both figures, which had trended down in recent days, upward to 6.12 and 6.33 percent respectively. The 14-day figure remains above the pandemic low of 2.69 percent recorded June 19th, but below the recent high of 7.17 percent set July 23rd.

Public health officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward as testing increases as evidence of sufficient testing and a stagnating disease spread, but the percentage has increased in recent days as testing has slowed from a record-high rate.

The record case level continues a trend of elevated case levels. In 28 of the last 31 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch, the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.

A total of 59,933 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,931 in the past week and 12,063 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 82 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 96,931 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

This article was published before the Wisconsin Hospital Association was scheduled to update hospitalization data at 3:30 p.m. Friday’s report included 350 actively hospitalized Wisconsin residents with a confirmed case of the disease.

Data released Saturday by DHS shows that 50 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 42 and the 100-day average of 35.

The number of ventilators in use currently, whether the patient is COVID-19 positive or not, stands at 350 according to data released Friday. That’s the highest total since April 16th, but a recent federal reporting requirement change has boosted the reported number of ventilators in the state from just under 1,000 to 1,998 (the number of ventilators in use did not double and has trended upward in recent weeks).

Six deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 996. A total of 6.23 people per day have died over the past 30 days, with 6.8 deaths per day recorded over the past 100 days.

The majority of new cases continue to be individuals under the age of 40, with those individuals having a lower rate of hospitalization and substantially lower risk of death.

According to DHS data, 2,192.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,162.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,790.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,770.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,632.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,614).

Kenosha (1,579.6), Iron (1,294.8), Walworth (1,275.6), Trempealeau (1,141.4), Waukesha (1,049.9), Marinette (954.7), Dodge (920.5), Rock (880.96), Waupaca (859.2) and Dane (847.8) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,037.2 (up from 1017 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/8/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,980 8% Never hospitalized 34,711 58% Unknown 20,242 34% Total 59,933 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county