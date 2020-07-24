Hear Bowen discuss his time in the legislature, and his involvement in protests against racial injustice.

On Thursday July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Urban Milwaukee President Jeramey Jannene and State Rep. David Bowen will virtually sit down together to chat about Bowen’s current position in state government, successfully recovering from COVID-19 and his recent participation in the George Floyd protests, and we want our members to join in on the conversation.

Bowen has represented the 10th District since 2014. He has served on state Assembly committees focusing on public schools and education, and supporting Black youth throughout Wisconsin. Recently, Bowen has become a mainstay of the Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee, marching against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

To listen in on what Bowen has to say about these topics and then ask some questions of your own, click here and reserve your spot.

Once your ticket is confirmed, click on the link in the confirmation notification to download your zoom link. Then on the day of the event, click the link and tune in! It’s that easy.

