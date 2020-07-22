Jeramey Jannense interviews state legislator and you can ask questions, too. Free tickets for members!

It’s happening soon! Now is your last chance to get your tickets to our Virtual Q+A with State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff. On July 23 at 5:30 p.m. Urban Milwaukee President Jeramey Jannene will be chatting with Brostoff about his time in office and his participation in recent protests. There should be no shortage of stuff to discuss. Listen in and ask Rep. Brostoff a question for yourself.

However, the only way to attend this event is if you RSVP and get the connected link. Click here to reserve your spot and then at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday click our zoom link and join in. We hope to see you there!

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, you will not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Complete ad-free content on our site and our morning daily newsletters

The ability to comment on articles

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.