City acquired 96-year-old building on Atkinson through tax foreclosure. Owner to rehab for office and apartment.

Master plumber Richard Hale will buy a city-owned, vacant building as 1246 W. Atkinson Ave. for use as an office for his plumbing company and a real estate investment firm.

“As we continue to grow we are in need of a place to meet with clients and prospective tenants,” he told members of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Tuesday. The property, located in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, is near W. Capitol Dr. and Interstate 43.

Hale, who operates R. Hale Plumbing, will perform much of the redevelopment work on the 2,398-square-foot, two-story building himself.

The second floor would be maintained as housing. “We are going to renovate the second-floor apartment and rent that out at market rate,” said Hale.

The city acquired the property through property tax foreclosure in September 2014. A city report says Hale has a $30,000 renovation budget.

Hale and his wifealso operate a faith-based real estate investing firm, Lena 31:10 Investment . The name is a reference to Sherlena and Proverbs 31:10 , “The Wife of a Noble Character.”

City property records show the firm owns at least 17 residential properties, all north of Interstate 94.

The real estate and plumbing firms are currently based out of the couple’s King Park neighborhood home.

Hale will purchase the Atkinson Avenue property for $8,500. The structure was constructed in 1924 according to city records. The city acquired the property from Berm Construction and Development Group, which is still listed as a registered contractor in city records.

“Thanks to [the Department of City Development], this is another property we put out for bid in hopes that people would find a way to redevelop and bring back online,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs. “I wish them nothing but success at this location.”

The city received multiple bids for the property.

The committee unanimously endorsed the sale.

Photos