Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin set a new single-day COVID-19 case record Saturday even as test processing fell to a five-day low.

The Department of Health Services reported 978 new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours from 12,424 processed tests.

The one-day positive case rate was 7.87 percent. The seven-day average increased to 7.00 percent while the 14-day average declined for the first time in 28 days to 6.75 percent. The 14-day average hit a pandemic low of 2.69 percent on June 19th before beginning a nearly month upward trend as the state reported a surge in cases.

DHS has reported over 750 cases in nine of the past 10 days. Prior to the stretch, the state had never recorded over 750 cases in a single day.

For the first time in 22 days DHS reported a double-digit death total from the disease. Ten deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 843. An average of 4.13 deaths per day have been recorded over the past 30 days. That average has trended downward in recent weeks, with the state averaging 7.59 deaths per day since April 1st.

Active hospitalizations fell from a 30-day high of 331 to 315. A total of 51 people were newly admitted to the hospital with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 31. A total of 4,082 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease.

The majority of cases (63.9 percent) in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40. But individuals under the age of 40 represent only 25.6 percent of all hospitalizations and 1.8 percent of all deaths in the past 30 days.

“The danger is that these transmission networks are going to continue until they get to older folks,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases in a press briefing two weeks ago.

State data indicates that could be happening. While 63.9 percent of cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40, only 52.5 percent in the past week were.

A total of 41,485 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 17,609 in the past 30 days and 5,806 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

The 14-day average of 11,031 processed tests per day is the second-highest figure recorded over the length of the pandemic (11,062, June 16th).

According to DHS data, 1,638.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,610) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,332.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,311.5). Racine County has 1,312.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,289.2).

Kenosha (1,148.3), Walworth (870.8), Trempealeau (771.1), Rock (706.6), Dane (648.5), Dodge (634.6), La Crosse (560), Forest (554.4), Waukesha (539.5) and Lafayette (513.9) are the only other counties with more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 717.9 (up from 701 yesterday).

For more on how the gap between Milwaukee and the rest of the state continues to grow, see our coverage from Thursday.

There are currently 977 ventilators and 302 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 946 ventilators and 386 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/18/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/18/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,082 10% Never hospitalized 23,718 57% Unknown 13,685 33% Total 41,485 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Number of positive cases and deaths by county