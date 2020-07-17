This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality

Protests this weekend continue the movement that began in late May.

As protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd continue in Milwaukee, here are a list of marches and events occurring this weekend. If you plan to go, do your best to social distance and please wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Have another protest? Email us at info@urbanmilwaukee.com

Saturday

9:00 a.m.: Bake Sale for Milwaukee Day of Action Supporting BLM. This bake sale will be in Cathedral Square Park downtown and run until 1 p.m.

10:00 a.m.: Bay View Community Justice Garden Launch. At the Bay View Community Center, 1320 E. Oklahoma Ave., activists and artists are launching a community garden designed to encourage reflection on Social Justice Issues.

12:00 p.m.: Justice and Peace March. This march is organized by Youth Encouraging Peace. It will begin at Parklawn Assembly of God, 3725 N. Sherman Blvd.

12:00 p.m.: Southside Lives Lost March. This protest will start at the Mitchell Park Domes, 524. S. Layton Blvd.

12:00 p.m.: Wee Chalk Your Walk. Organized by the Black Educators Caucus MKE, it will begin in Cathedral Square Park.

1:30 p.m.: White Allyship 101. This event is in Cathedral Square Park. And will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m.: Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas. This march will start outside of the Mexican Consulate at 1443 N. Prospect Ave. and end at the War Memorial at 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

5:00 p.m.: No Justice for Elijah! End Racism in Milwaukee’s Music Community. This protest will begin outside of the Grand Warner Theatre at 212 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Sunday

8:00 a.m.: MKE Unite X Chalk The Fiserv Forum. This event will chalk Black Lives Matter messages outside of the Fiserv Forum, and at 11:30 a.m. it will link up with a protest heading to Wauwatosa to celebrate the life of Antonio Gonzales.

10:00 a.m.: BLM Legion of Soul Orchestra Protest Concert. This event will run from 10 a.m. until noon at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St.

12:00 p.m.: Antonio Gonzales Memorial and March. Beginning in Hart Park at 7300 W. Chestnut St. there will be a memorial for Antonio Gonzales followed by a march.