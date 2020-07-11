Spectacular top floor views from this unit at the sought after Harbor Front in the Historic Third Ward. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and tall wood beamed ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and breakfast bar. Spacious bedroom with master bathroom and walk-in closet. In-unit laundry. Enjoy sunrises from the oversized private deck, perfect for entertaining. One heated indoor parking space included. Enjoy the building amenities including clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor heated pool, all overlooking the river. Walk to the Public Market, boutiques and entertainment.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., #606

Size: 910 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 2005

Price: $355,000

Taxes: $8,328

Fees: $431/Month

Parking: 1 indoor parking space

Walk Score: 43

MLS#: 1697967

