Two Milwaukee Brewers Have COVID-19

Two players with the Milwaukee Brewers are among the dozens of Major League Baseball players who have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced during a Monday morning news conference that infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo had tested positive before training camp began last week.

Under Major League Baseball protocols, they won’t return to the team until they’ve tested negative twice.

Counsell said both players were asymptomatic and that no Brewers players tested positive during last week’s intake testing for Major League Baseball.

But even so, the manager said safety will come before preparing for the shortened 2020 season:

“We have to keep our players safe, we have to spread them out, we have to understand how we all have to operate together, and that requires right now all of our attention,” he said.

As a result, Counsell said, the shortened 2020 season was “not on my radar yet.”

Major League Baseball and the players’ union announced Friday that last week’s testing included 31 positive results among players on 19 teams.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper efforts to bring back professional sports in 2020.

On Sunday the Milwaukee Bucks were among several NBA teams that shut down training camps after receiving their latest coronavirus test results Friday.

The Green Bay Packers have announced that games at Lambeau Field during the 2020-21 season may be played with significantly fewer spectators than usual, and may be played with no fans at all.

The American Hockey League canceled the end of its season, stopping play for the Milwaukee Admirals.

Minor league baseball has canceled its season, and over the weekend the independent team the Milwaukee Milkmen postponed Sunday’s game because a player had tested positive.