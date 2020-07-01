Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

1 of Every 200 in State Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

14-day positive case rate continues to climb upward.

By - Jul 1st, 2020 04:54 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin hit a COVID-19 milestone on July 1st, one of out every 200 residents has tested positive for the disease according the Department of Health Services.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 505.3 (up from 496 yesterday). Six counties, led by Milwaukee, have already exceeded the threshold. Milwaukee, Racine and Brown counties have recorded over one confirmed case per 100 residents.

But the confirmed case rate understates the true spread of the disease due to limitations in testing, particularly early in the outbreak.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, estimated in late March that the true total could be as much as 10 times higher. Assuming that held true even as testing expanded, the disease could have spread to as many as one of out of every 20 Wisconsin residents at this point.

Wisconsin ended June having confirmed 10,256 cases of COVID-19 in its residents and 194 deaths, an average of 341.87 cases and 6.47 deaths per day.

It starts July with 540 newly-confirmed cases and just two deaths. The numbers reflect the shift underway in who is contracting the disease, with a growing percentage of cases being clustered in individuals aged 20 to 29. Over 70 percent of those that have died have been 70 or older.

While the Department of Health Services reported Wednesday afternoon that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, the number of people actively hospitalized has fallen from 403 on June 1st to 237 on July 1st.

The number of new cases and number of people actively hospitalized aren’t expected to move in lockstep. DHS officials have referred to the level of hospitalizations and newly-confirmed deaths as “lagging indicators” of the spread of the disease. Westergaard previously said the hospitalization needs could lag the new cases by three to five weeks.

A total of 12,608 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the second straight day labs across the state have hit the daily average necessary to reach the 85,000 tests per week goal established in the Badger Bounce Pack plan. Wednesday and Tuesday are the only days the state has reported over 12,000 processed tests in the past three weeks. Labs in the state have the cumulative capacity to process over 18,000 tests per day.

The single-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that returned a positive result, fell on Wednesday to 4.28 percent. And for the first time in nine days, the seven-day average fell, dropping to 5.11 percent. But the 14-day average is now on a 13-day upward trend and stands at 4.30 percent.

A number of new policies are being implemented to address the evolving spread of the disease. A citywide mask mandate is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council and will be reviewed on July 2nd. Dane County is closing its bars to indoor patronage.

According to DHS data, 1,206.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,190.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,122.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,111.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,113.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,105.9).

Kenosha (904.2), Walworth (594.1), Rock (539.7), Dodge (525.2), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), Winnebago (401.9), Trempealeau (400.8),  La Crosse (386.1) and Dane (368.6) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 974 ventilators and 363 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 395 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/1/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/1/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,482 12%
Never hospitalized 17,076 58%
Unknown 8,641 30%
Total 29,199 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 7/1/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 7/1/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 7/1/2020 Deaths as of 7/1/2020
<10 968 27 2 0
10-19 2,244 52 3 0
20-29 6,685 205 26 8
30-39 5,126 289 37 8
40-49 4,512 418 91 23
50-59 4,083 581 134 59
60-69 2,738 718 208 133
70-79 1,449 609 151 206
80-89 929 421 76 193
90+ 465 162 29 156
Total 29,199 3,482 757 786

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/1/2020 Negative as of 7/1/2020 Deaths as of 7/1/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/1/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/1/2020
Adams 19 1,493 2 94.7 11%
Ashland 3 776 0 19.1 0%
Barron 34 3,582 1 75.1 3%
Bayfield 3 1,088 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,916 32,262 42 1122.5 1%
Buffalo 8 984 2 60.8 25%
Burnett 3 869 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 111 3,499 2 222.9 2%
Chippewa 88 4,959 0 138.3 0%
Clark 77 2,146 6 223.2 8%
Columbia 88 5,848 1 154.5 1%
Crawford 34 2,377 0 208.7 0%
Dane 1,953 65,350 32 368.6 2%
Dodge 461 10,648 5 525.2 1%
Door 43 2,801 3 156.7 7%
Douglas 30 2,292 0 69.1 0%
Dunn 38 3,532 0 85.4 0%
Eau Claire 240 8,387 1 233.0 0%
Florence 3 428 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 313 10,144 6 305.9 2%
Forest 39 576 3 432.5 8%
Grant 161 5,574 13 310.6 8%
Green 89 2,921 1 241.4 1%
Green Lake 33 1,694 0 175.9 0%
Iowa 32 2,404 0 135.5 0%
Iron 7 377 1 122.5 14%
Jackson 27 2,508 1 131.7 4%
Jefferson 242 6,749 4 285.9 2%
Juneau 39 2,721 1 147.6 3%
Kenosha 1,522 17,451 43 904.2 3%
Kewaunee 59 1,511 1 289.8 2%
La Crosse 455 12,285 0 386.1 0%
Lafayette 74 1,330 0 442.2 0%
Langlade 10 1,355 0 52.2 0%
Lincoln 10 1,622 0 35.9 0%
Manitowoc 99 6,337 1 124.7 1%
Marathon 174 6,854 1 128.6 1%
Marinette 60 4,363 3 148.0 5%
Marquette 16 1,107 1 105.2 6%
Menominee 7 1,204 0 152.9 0%
Milwaukee 11,510 105,337 390 1206.2 3%
Monroe 65 4,539 1 142.9 2%
Oconto 61 3,589 0 162.4 0%
Oneida 20 2,360 0 56.6 0%
Outagamie 491 15,533 9 265.8 2%
Ozaukee 238 7,033 15 269.6 6%
Pepin 1 548 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 68 2,694 0 163.4 0%
Polk 52 3,597 1 120.0 2%
Portage 147 5,405 0 208.2 0%
Price 2 933 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,176 26,250 63 1113.6 3%
Richland 15 1,501 4 85.5 27%
Rock 873 15,362 24 539.7 3%
Rusk 11 762 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 108 6,959 3 169.8 3%
Sawyer 12 1,820 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 78 4,021 0 190.2 0%
Sheboygan 208 8,753 4 180.5 2%
St. Croix 171 6,225 1 194.5 1%
Taylor 13 1,016 0 63.9 0%
Trempealeau 118 3,399 0 400.8 0%
Vernon 36 2,422 0 118.0 0%
Vilas 10 1,176 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 612 8,902 18 594.1 3%
Washburn 4 1,136 0 25.5 0%
Washington 380 9,443 16 282.5 4%
Waukesha 1,210 25,628 39 303.4 3%
Waupaca 116 4,967 7 225.5 6%
Waushara 29 3,457 0 120.3 0%
Winnebago 683 17,400 11 401.9 2%
Wood 61 5,032 1 83.2 2%
Total 29,199 551,607 786 505.3 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us