Wisconsin hit a COVID-19 milestone on July 1st, one of out every 200 residents has tested positive for the disease according the Department of Health Services.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 505.3 (up from 496 yesterday). Six counties, led by Milwaukee, have already exceeded the threshold. Milwaukee, Racine and Brown counties have recorded over one confirmed case per 100 residents.

But the confirmed case rate understates the true spread of the disease due to limitations in testing, particularly early in the outbreak.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, estimated in late March that the true total could be as much as 10 times higher. Assuming that held true even as testing expanded, the disease could have spread to as many as one of out of every 20 Wisconsin residents at this point.

Wisconsin ended June having confirmed 10,256 cases of COVID-19 in its residents and 194 deaths, an average of 341.87 cases and 6.47 deaths per day.

It starts July with 540 newly-confirmed cases and just two deaths. The numbers reflect the shift underway in who is contracting the disease, with a growing percentage of cases being clustered in individuals aged 20 to 29. Over 70 percent of those that have died have been 70 or older.

While the Department of Health Services reported Wednesday afternoon that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, the number of people actively hospitalized has fallen from 403 on June 1st to 237 on July 1st.

The number of new cases and number of people actively hospitalized aren’t expected to move in lockstep. DHS officials have referred to the level of hospitalizations and newly-confirmed deaths as “lagging indicators” of the spread of the disease. Westergaard previously said the hospitalization needs could lag the new cases by three to five weeks.

A total of 12,608 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the second straight day labs across the state have hit the daily average necessary to reach the 85,000 tests per week goal established in the Badger Bounce Pack plan. Wednesday and Tuesday are the only days the state has reported over 12,000 processed tests in the past three weeks. Labs in the state have the cumulative capacity to process over 18,000 tests per day.

The single-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that returned a positive result, fell on Wednesday to 4.28 percent. And for the first time in nine days, the seven-day average fell, dropping to 5.11 percent. But the 14-day average is now on a 13-day upward trend and stands at 4.30 percent.

A number of new policies are being implemented to address the evolving spread of the disease. A citywide mask mandate is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council and will be reviewed on July 2nd. Dane County is closing its bars to indoor patronage.

According to DHS data, 1,206.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,190.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,122.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,111.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,113.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,105.9).

Kenosha (904.2), Walworth (594.1), Rock (539.7), Dodge (525.2), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), Winnebago (401.9), Trempealeau (400.8), La Crosse (386.1) and Dane (368.6) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 974 ventilators and 363 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 395 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/1/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/1/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,482 12% Never hospitalized 17,076 58% Unknown 8,641 30% Total 29,199 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 7/1/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 7/1/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 7/1/2020 Deaths as of 7/1/2020 <10 968 27 2 0 10-19 2,244 52 3 0 20-29 6,685 205 26 8 30-39 5,126 289 37 8 40-49 4,512 418 91 23 50-59 4,083 581 134 59 60-69 2,738 718 208 133 70-79 1,449 609 151 206 80-89 929 421 76 193 90+ 465 162 29 156 Total 29,199 3,482 757 786

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county