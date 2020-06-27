Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

COVID-19 Cases Increase As Testing Falls in Wisconsin

Even with fewer tests Wisconsin finds more cases.

By - Jun 27th, 2020 03:28 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a June high on Saturday for the number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours at 539.

That’s according to data released Saturday afternoon by the Department of Health Services and comes as the number of tests declined.

There were 9,094 tests processed in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 10,177 and yesterday’s total of 9,127, when the state set a then-June high of 520 cases.

As a consequence of the decline in testing, the positive case rate, measured by the percentage of tests that come back positive, rose to 5.93 percent. The last time the single-day total was higher was May 23rd at 6.77 percent.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rate averages have steadily trended upward over the past week. The seven-day average stands at 4.30 percent after bottoming at 2.58 percent on June 13th. The 14-day average has climbed to 3.61 percent, a value not seen since June 8th.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 248 and has now grown by nine over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April.

The death toll from the disease stands at 777, with 11 deaths reported in the past day.

While cases have trended upward, the hospitalization and death totals, lagging indicators, have slowed as the demographics of who is getting the disease have changed.

Thirty days ago, 17.47 percent of cases (3,093) and six deaths were recorded in individuals ages 20 to 29 and 6.1 percent (1,079) and 146 deaths were in the 70 to 79 age group. The latter represented the highest death total by a single age group, while former represented the smallest number of deaths in any age group over the age of 20.

The number of cases confirmed in the 20 to 29 age group has nearly doubled in the past month and hit 5,950 as of Saturday, sending the percentage of cases to 21.8 percent. The age group now has the greatest number of cases, but only eight deaths.

Those ages 70 to 79 now represent 5.13 percent of cases now (1,401) but 200 deaths, more than out of every four recorded.

A total of 27,286 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,150.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,133.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,099.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,097.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,069 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,053.9).

Kenosha (872.1), Walworth (553.3), Rock (518.6), Dodge (512.7), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (406.3), Winnebago (378.4), Trempealeau (377.1), La Crosse (336) and 300.1 are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 472.2 (up from 462.9).

There are currently 946 ventilators and 292 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 397 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/27/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/27/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,382 12%
Never hospitalized 16,002 59%
Unknown 7,902 29%
Total 27,286 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/27/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/27/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/27/2020 Deaths as of 6/27/2020
<10 900 26 2 0
10-19 2,058 51 3 0
20-29 5,950 190 26 8
30-39 4,839 274 37 8
40-49 4,287 409 91 23
50-59 3,871 566 131 59
60-69 2,623 701 206 133
70-79 1,401 595 147 200
80-89 902 415 75 193
90+ 455 155 28 153
Total 27,286 3,382 746 777

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/27/2020 Negative as of 6/27/2020 Deaths as of 6/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/27/2020
Adams 15 1,422 2 74.7 13%
Ashland 3 729 0 19.1 0%
Barron 34 3,506 0 75.1 0%
Bayfield 3 1,040 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,777 30,709 42 1069.0 2%
Buffalo 7 952 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 3 829 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 97 3,230 2 194.8 2%
Chippewa 82 4,645 0 128.9 0%
Clark 69 2,041 6 200.1 9%
Columbia 79 4,956 1 138.7 1%
Crawford 32 2,316 0 196.5 0%
Dane 1,530 60,515 32 288.8 2%
Dodge 450 9,871 5 512.7 1%
Door 43 2,664 3 156.7 7%
Douglas 22 2,145 0 50.7 0%
Dunn 36 3,355 0 80.9 0%
Eau Claire 194 7,905 1 188.4 1%
Florence 3 422 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 307 9,343 6 300.1 2%
Forest 38 516 3 421.4 8%
Grant 145 5,137 13 279.8 9%
Green 85 2,780 1 230.6 1%
Green Lake 30 1,628 0 159.9 0%
Iowa 29 2,213 0 122.8 0%
Iron 5 348 1 87.5 20%
Jackson 26 2,339 1 126.8 4%
Jefferson 222 6,285 4 262.3 2%
Juneau 32 2,446 1 121.1 3%
Kenosha 1,468 16,383 43 872.1 3%
Kewaunee 54 1,421 1 265.2 2%
La Crosse 396 10,826 0 336.0 0%
Lafayette 68 1,252 0 406.3 0%
Langlade 7 1,301 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 9 1,532 0 32.3 0%
Manitowoc 87 5,787 1 109.6 1%
Marathon 148 6,334 1 109.4 1%
Marinette 50 4,152 3 123.3 6%
Marquette 12 1,048 1 78.9 8%
Menominee 6 1,111 0 131.0 0%
Milwaukee 10,980 100,503 389 1150.7 4%
Monroe 61 4,353 1 134.1 2%
Oconto 53 3,195 0 141.1 0%
Oneida 19 2,210 0 53.8 0%
Outagamie 447 14,469 8 241.9 2%
Ozaukee 217 6,356 15 245.8 7%
Pepin 1 532 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 65 2,519 0 156.2 0%
Polk 43 3,369 1 99.2 2%
Portage 128 5,120 0 181.3 0%
Price 2 886 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,148 24,363 61 1099.3 3%
Richland 15 1,438 4 85.5 27%
Rock 839 14,752 23 518.6 3%
Rusk 11 735 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 100 6,393 3 157.2 3%
Sawyer 12 1,750 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 75 3,735 0 182.9 0%
Sheboygan 195 8,156 4 169.3 2%
St. Croix 155 5,730 1 176.3 1%
Taylor 11 962 0 54.0 0%
Trempealeau 111 3,257 0 377.1 0%
Vernon 32 2,275 0 104.9 0%
Vilas 10 1,086 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 570 8,490 18 553.3 3%
Washburn 4 1,085 0 25.5 0%
Washington 348 8,671 15 258.7 4%
Waukesha 1,119 23,245 38 280.5 3%
Waupaca 106 4,727 6 206.0 6%
Waushara 21 2,653 0 87.1 0%
Winnebago 643 16,556 11 378.4 2%
Wood 42 4,718 1 57.3 2%
Total 27,286 515,723 777 472.2 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us