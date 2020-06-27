COVID-19 Cases Increase As Testing Falls in Wisconsin
Even with fewer tests Wisconsin finds more cases.
Wisconsin set a June high on Saturday for the number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours at 539.
That’s according to data released Saturday afternoon by the Department of Health Services and comes as the number of tests declined.
There were 9,094 tests processed in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 10,177 and yesterday’s total of 9,127, when the state set a then-June high of 520 cases.
As a consequence of the decline in testing, the positive case rate, measured by the percentage of tests that come back positive, rose to 5.93 percent. The last time the single-day total was higher was May 23rd at 6.77 percent.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rate averages have steadily trended upward over the past week. The seven-day average stands at 4.30 percent after bottoming at 2.58 percent on June 13th. The 14-day average has climbed to 3.61 percent, a value not seen since June 8th.
The death toll from the disease stands at 777, with 11 deaths reported in the past day.
While cases have trended upward, the hospitalization and death totals, lagging indicators, have slowed as the demographics of who is getting the disease have changed.
Thirty days ago, 17.47 percent of cases (3,093) and six deaths were recorded in individuals ages 20 to 29 and 6.1 percent (1,079) and 146 deaths were in the 70 to 79 age group. The latter represented the highest death total by a single age group, while former represented the smallest number of deaths in any age group over the age of 20.
The number of cases confirmed in the 20 to 29 age group has nearly doubled in the past month and hit 5,950 as of Saturday, sending the percentage of cases to 21.8 percent. The age group now has the greatest number of cases, but only eight deaths.
Those ages 70 to 79 now represent 5.13 percent of cases now (1,401) but 200 deaths, more than out of every four recorded.
A total of 27,286 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
According to DHS data, 1,150.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,133.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,099.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,097.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,069 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,053.9).
Kenosha (872.1), Walworth (553.3), Rock (518.6), Dodge (512.7), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (406.3), Winnebago (378.4), Trempealeau (377.1), La Crosse (336) and 300.1 are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 472.2 (up from 462.9).
There are currently 946 ventilators and 292 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 397 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/27/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/27/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,382
|12%
|Never hospitalized
|16,002
|59%
|Unknown
|7,902
|29%
|Total
|27,286
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/27/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/27/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/27/2020
|Deaths as of 6/27/2020
|<10
|900
|26
|2
|0
|10-19
|2,058
|51
|3
|0
|20-29
|5,950
|190
|26
|8
|30-39
|4,839
|274
|37
|8
|40-49
|4,287
|409
|91
|23
|50-59
|3,871
|566
|131
|59
|60-69
|2,623
|701
|206
|133
|70-79
|1,401
|595
|147
|200
|80-89
|902
|415
|75
|193
|90+
|455
|155
|28
|153
|Total
|27,286
|3,382
|746
|777
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/27/2020
|Negative as of 6/27/2020
|Deaths as of 6/27/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/27/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/27/2020
|Adams
|15
|1,422
|2
|74.7
|13%
|Ashland
|3
|729
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|34
|3,506
|0
|75.1
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,040
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,777
|30,709
|42
|1069.0
|2%
|Buffalo
|7
|952
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|3
|829
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Calumet
|97
|3,230
|2
|194.8
|2%
|Chippewa
|82
|4,645
|0
|128.9
|0%
|Clark
|69
|2,041
|6
|200.1
|9%
|Columbia
|79
|4,956
|1
|138.7
|1%
|Crawford
|32
|2,316
|0
|196.5
|0%
|Dane
|1,530
|60,515
|32
|288.8
|2%
|Dodge
|450
|9,871
|5
|512.7
|1%
|Door
|43
|2,664
|3
|156.7
|7%
|Douglas
|22
|2,145
|0
|50.7
|0%
|Dunn
|36
|3,355
|0
|80.9
|0%
|Eau Claire
|194
|7,905
|1
|188.4
|1%
|Florence
|3
|422
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|307
|9,343
|6
|300.1
|2%
|Forest
|38
|516
|3
|421.4
|8%
|Grant
|145
|5,137
|13
|279.8
|9%
|Green
|85
|2,780
|1
|230.6
|1%
|Green Lake
|30
|1,628
|0
|159.9
|0%
|Iowa
|29
|2,213
|0
|122.8
|0%
|Iron
|5
|348
|1
|87.5
|20%
|Jackson
|26
|2,339
|1
|126.8
|4%
|Jefferson
|222
|6,285
|4
|262.3
|2%
|Juneau
|32
|2,446
|1
|121.1
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,468
|16,383
|43
|872.1
|3%
|Kewaunee
|54
|1,421
|1
|265.2
|2%
|La Crosse
|396
|10,826
|0
|336.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|68
|1,252
|0
|406.3
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,301
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|9
|1,532
|0
|32.3
|0%
|Manitowoc
|87
|5,787
|1
|109.6
|1%
|Marathon
|148
|6,334
|1
|109.4
|1%
|Marinette
|50
|4,152
|3
|123.3
|6%
|Marquette
|12
|1,048
|1
|78.9
|8%
|Menominee
|6
|1,111
|0
|131.0
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,980
|100,503
|389
|1150.7
|4%
|Monroe
|61
|4,353
|1
|134.1
|2%
|Oconto
|53
|3,195
|0
|141.1
|0%
|Oneida
|19
|2,210
|0
|53.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|447
|14,469
|8
|241.9
|2%
|Ozaukee
|217
|6,356
|15
|245.8
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|532
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|65
|2,519
|0
|156.2
|0%
|Polk
|43
|3,369
|1
|99.2
|2%
|Portage
|128
|5,120
|0
|181.3
|0%
|Price
|2
|886
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,148
|24,363
|61
|1099.3
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,438
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|839
|14,752
|23
|518.6
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|735
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|100
|6,393
|3
|157.2
|3%
|Sawyer
|12
|1,750
|0
|73.3
|0%
|Shawano
|75
|3,735
|0
|182.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|195
|8,156
|4
|169.3
|2%
|St. Croix
|155
|5,730
|1
|176.3
|1%
|Taylor
|11
|962
|0
|54.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|111
|3,257
|0
|377.1
|0%
|Vernon
|32
|2,275
|0
|104.9
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,086
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|570
|8,490
|18
|553.3
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,085
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|348
|8,671
|15
|258.7
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,119
|23,245
|38
|280.5
|3%
|Waupaca
|106
|4,727
|6
|206.0
|6%
|Waushara
|21
|2,653
|0
|87.1
|0%
|Winnebago
|643
|16,556
|11
|378.4
|2%
|Wood
|42
|4,718
|1
|57.3
|2%
|Total
|27,286
|515,723
|777
|472.2
|3%
