Renderings Released for New Bay View Building
Two-story BV+ will replace vacant lot on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Developer Scott Genke has released renderings, including floor plans, for his firm’s new apartment building under construction on Bay View‘s main street.
BV+ (pronounced Bay View Addition) will be a 17-unit apartment building formed with 15 “micro studios” and two one-bedroom units. The first floor will contain a commercial unit and a live-work unit.
Located at 2557-2565 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., BV+ is an addition to the Bay View Building at 2569-2573 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. which Genke acquired in 2019.
Construction on BV+ started in May and the foundation walls for the building are now visible. Geoff’s Construction is leading the general contracting on the new building.
Genke’s firm, SG Property Development + Management, designed the new building with Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio serving as the architect of record.
The micro-studio units are depicted having a fold-up bed, similar to the convertible bed that New Land Enterprises has now used in multiple of its new buildings in Walker’s Point and the Lower East Side.
The exterior of the building looks decidedly different than the nearby King Building that SG redeveloped in 2016 into a similar mixed-use format, but the massing follows the same principals. That building has 14 apartments, including live-work units, and two street-facing commercial spaces.
Rent in BV+ will start at $995 per month said Genke in February. The first-floor commercial space will be approximately 1,200 square feet.
Eighteen indoor parking spaces will be included in the building as well as one outdoor space.
Genke first proposed the new building in 2018.
The developer owns a number of other properties in Milwaukee including a two-story mixed-use building at 2870 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Across S. Fulton St. his firm owns the 0.7-acre site at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. that he intends to build an apartment building on.
Renderings
May Photos
