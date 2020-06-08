The number of people that died was negative. How did that happen?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the first time in a week, less than 10,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in Wisconsin.

According to data released by the Department of Health Services on Monday afternoon, 7,589 tests were processed in the past 24 hours. That brings the seven-day total to 82,153, just short of the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan goal of 85,000.

It’s the highest seven-day total reported by the public and private labs processing tests across the state. The next highest span was from May 24th through the 31st when DHS reported 74,300 tests processed.

From the tests reported Monday, 203 came back positive, increasing the state’s total to 21,038. DHS reports that 68 percent of people with a case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The percentage of positives tests was 2.67 percent, below the seven-day average of 3.04 percent and 14-day average of 3.75 percent. The percentages have continued to trend down as testing has increased.

The number of people actively hospitalized ticked upward to 322 from 308 yesterday. DHS reports that 12 people were newly admitted to the hospital with the disease, the lowest total reported since DHS began reporting the data on April 5th.

The death toll from the disease actually went down in the past 24 hours. It now stands at 646, down from the 647 reported yesterday. “The total cumulative death count went down by 1 as we had to make a correction and remove a duplicate,” wrote a DHS representative.

The change was noticeable because for only the second time in the past 70 days (when data first became available) no one else died as a result of the disease.

Milwaukee County accounts for 325 of the 646 deaths and 8,900 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 978 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 977.5). Milwaukee County has 932.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 923.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 915 cases per 100,000 residents (the same as yesterday).

Kenosha (765), Dodge (455.7), Rock (437), Walworth (427.1), Forest (365.9), Fond du Lac (233.6), Winnebago (233.6), Ozaukee (208.4), Washington (207.4) and Waukesha (206.3) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 364.1 (up from 360.6).

There are currently 950 ventilators and 398 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 411 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/8/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,860 14% Never hospitalized 11,786 56% Unknown 6,392 30% Total 21,038 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/8/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/8/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/8/2020 Deaths as of 6/8/2020 <10 618 16 1 0 10-19 1,471 40 3 0 20-29 3,847 141 20 6 30-39 3,856 220 33 8 40-49 3,493 339 78 19 50-59 3,150 499 115 53 60-69 2,239 611 176 104 70-79 1,203 522 121 168 80-89 767 340 63 163 90+ 394 132 27 125 Total 21,038 2,860 637 646

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county