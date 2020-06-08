Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Seven-Day Testing Total Nearly At Evers’ Goal

The number of people that died was negative. How did that happen?

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For the first time in a week, less than 10,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in Wisconsin.

According to data released by the Department of Health Services on Monday afternoon, 7,589 tests were processed in the past 24 hours. That brings the seven-day total to 82,153, just short of the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan goal of 85,000.

It’s the highest seven-day total reported by the public and private labs processing tests across the state. The next highest span was from May 24th through the 31st when DHS reported 74,300 tests processed.

From the tests reported Monday, 203 came back positive, increasing the state’s total to 21,038. DHS reports that 68 percent of people with a case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The percentage of positives tests was 2.67 percent, below the seven-day average of 3.04 percent and 14-day average of 3.75 percent. The percentages have continued to trend down as testing has increased.

The number of people actively hospitalized ticked upward to 322 from 308 yesterday. DHS reports that 12 people were newly admitted to the hospital with the disease, the lowest total reported since DHS began reporting the data on April 5th.

The death toll from the disease actually went down in the past 24 hours. It now stands at 646, down from the 647 reported yesterday. “The total cumulative death count went down by 1 as we had to make a correction and remove a duplicate,” wrote a DHS representative.

The change was noticeable because for only the second time in the past 70 days (when data first became available) no one else died as a result of the disease.

Milwaukee County accounts for 325 of the 646 deaths and 8,900 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 978 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 977.5). Milwaukee County has 932.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 923.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 915 cases per 100,000 residents (the same as yesterday).

Kenosha (765), Dodge (455.7), Rock (437), Walworth (427.1), Forest (365.9), Fond du Lac (233.6), Winnebago (233.6), Ozaukee (208.4), Washington (207.4) and Waukesha (206.3) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 364.1 (up from 360.6).

There are currently 950 ventilators and 398 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 411 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/8/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,860 14%
Never hospitalized 11,786 56%
Unknown 6,392 30%
Total 21,038 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/8/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/8/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/8/2020 Deaths as of 6/8/2020
<10 618 16 1 0
10-19 1,471 40 3 0
20-29 3,847 141 20 6
30-39 3,856 220 33 8
40-49 3,493 339 78 19
50-59 3,150 499 115 53
60-69 2,239 611 176 104
70-79 1,203 522 121 168
80-89 767 340 63 163
90+ 394 132 27 125
Total 21,038 2,860 637 646

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/8/2020 Negative as of 6/8/2020 Deaths as of 6/8/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/8/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/8/2020
Adams 5 976 1 24.9 20%
Ashland 3 480 0 19.1 0%
Barron 20 2,490 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 445 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,377 20,701 38 915.0 2%
Buffalo 6 755 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 1 537 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 81 2,224 1 162.6 1%
Chippewa 59 3,381 0 92.7 0%
Clark 42 1,471 4 121.8 10%
Columbia 46 3,090 1 80.8 2%
Crawford 26 1,156 0 159.6 0%
Dane 856 38,669 29 161.6 3%
Dodge 400 6,338 4 455.7 1%
Door 39 1,989 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,633 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,643 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 124 5,956 0 120.4 0%
Florence 2 266 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 239 6,409 6 233.6 3%
Forest 33 385 2 365.9 6%
Grant 98 3,316 12 189.1 12%
Green 71 1,906 0 192.6 0%
Green Lake 23 1,198 0 122.6 0%
Iowa 17 1,383 0 72.0 0%
Iron 2 272 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 20 1,520 1 97.5 5%
Jefferson 130 4,191 3 153.6 2%
Juneau 23 1,234 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,286 10,303 34 764.0 3%
Kewaunee 36 970 1 176.8 3%
La Crosse 70 6,945 0 59.4 0%
Lafayette 33 830 0 197.2 0%
Langlade 8 918 0 41.7 0%
Lincoln 7 1,023 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 40 3,711 1 50.4 3%
Marathon 64 4,097 1 47.3 2%
Marinette 36 3,223 3 88.8 8%
Marquette 5 709 1 32.9 20%
Menominee 3 886 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,900 63,317 325 932.7 4%
Monroe 19 3,137 1 41.8 5%
Oconto 42 2,173 0 111.8 0%
Oneida 13 1,513 0 36.8 0%
Outagamie 277 10,495 8 149.9 3%
Ozaukee 184 4,255 13 208.4 7%
Pepin 1 430 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 50 1,840 0 120.2 0%
Polk 33 2,087 1 76.1 3%
Portage 35 2,219 0 49.6 0%
Price 2 635 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,911 15,480 47 978.0 2%
Richland 14 1,118 4 79.8 29%
Rock 707 10,590 21 437.0 3%
Rusk 5 420 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 83 4,414 3 130.5 4%
Sawyer 8 1,309 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 57 2,434 0 139.0 0%
Sheboygan 114 4,577 3 99.0 3%
St. Croix 106 3,876 0 120.6 0%
Taylor 2 581 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 42 2,442 0 142.7 0%
Vernon 21 1,667 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 610 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 440 5,606 17 427.1 4%
Washburn 3 709 0 19.1 0%
Washington 279 5,931 9 207.4 3%
Waukesha 823 12,023 33 206.3 4%
Waupaca 58 3,510 1 112.7 2%
Waushara 10 1,599 0 41.5 0%
Winnebago 397 9,011 7 233.6 2%
Wood 11 2,616 1 15.0 9%
Total 21,038 333,253 646 364.1 3%

