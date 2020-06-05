Evers Calls For Action to Dismantle ‘Systemic Racism’
Governor says, "We must use this dark moment to begin to be an example for the rest of the nation."
The regular briefings state officials hold to update the media on Wisconsin’s battle with COVID-19 are usually a mix of earnest public health reminders and upbeat encouragement for state residents to keep up practices to help everyone stay safe and curb the spread of the viral illness that has put the world back on its heels for months.
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers took a different turn — pivoting to a list of statistics on health care and social conditions for which Wisconsin has the worst racial disparities in the nation, and tying that grim and unenviable record to COVID-19’s unequal impact on the state’s black community and other communities of color.
Evers’ remarks Thursday expanded on his statement last week about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month in police custody by an officer who pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee as the man gasped for air until he died.
“George Floyd’s death and the lives taken before him are symptomatic of the disease we’ve failed to adequately treat for four centuries,” Evers said Thursday. “Racism has never really gone away. It has only manifested itself in different ways from incarceration rates to health outcome disparities, a wage gap to housing, in transportation and in education inequities.”
The governor named the deaths earlier this year of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, of Eric Garner in New York City in 2014, and — as he has previously — of black Wisconsin men killed by police: Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Sylville Smith and Tony Robinson. “These deaths are not anomalies,” Evers said.
And he nodded to the public outrage that has sent protesters into the streets around the world and across Wisconsin.
“We listen to the call and repeat, answered by generations of black voices who’ve marched before in these very same streets,” Evers said. “I’ve seen the hope in those who’ve joined this cause in peaceful protest, not only in Milwaukee and Madison but in Wisconsin towns like Sheboygan, Tomah, and Wausau…We must use this dark moment to begin to be an example for the rest of the nation. We must fix what we know is broken in our society. We must intentionally address and dismantle individual and systemic racism discrimination and bias.”
Evers reiterated his call for legislators to pass Assembly bill 1012, intended to sharply curb police use of deadly force and encourage stronger efforts at nonviolent resolution in their encounters with the public and urged local government leaders to support it as well. He later told reporters that his office has been in communication with legislative leaders to seek their cooperation.
“We’ve seen its effects in the disproportionate burden that people of color have born in this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Evers — accounting for 19% of COVID-19 infections and 25% of deaths in the state, while black people are just 6% of the state’s population. Hispanic people, he added, while 7% of the state’s residents, account for 34% of COVID-19 cases and 10% of deaths.
“These statistics represent real people whose lives have been affected by inequities that cause them to suffer disproportionately from chronic diseases like heart disease and asthma,” he continued. “The same inequities increase their risk for COVID-19 and put their health in greater danger.”
Wisconsin, Evers said, “continuously ranks among the worst in the nation in disparate outcomes for marginalized populations.” As an example, he pointed to the state’s infant mortality rates. Among white babies, 5.2 of every 1,000 born die in the first year of life. For black babies, the rate is three times that: 15.7 per 1,000.
He renewed his longstanding campaign to get Wisconsin lawmakers to accept federal subsidies to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act — which the Republican leaders of the state Legislature have to date repeatedly refused to do — and called it “one of the most important ways we can help address these racial disparities in health outcomes.”
Citing a 2019 state Department of Revenue study that calculated Wisconsin residents pay more than $1 billion a year toward Medicaid expansion in other states, he added that, “expanding Medicaid makes good financial sense, too” because it would stretch state dollars farther as local governments and businesses were struggling in the pandemic economy.
But “we can’t focus solely on healthcare and health outcomes,” Evers continued. “Racism itself is a public health crisis, one that impacts every facet of our life.” One in three black children in Wisconsin lives in poverty — a rate that is 3.5 times higher than for white children, he said. Black Wisconsin residents are 11 more times likely to be in jail or prison than white residents.
Job disparities are the worst in the nation, with 61% of black adults ages 25 to 54 employed compared with 85% of white adults, and black unemployment three times that of whites, Evers continued. The median income for African American households is $29,000 a year; for white households, it’s twice that: $59,500. Where 70% of the state’s white families own their own homes, just 27% of black families do.
“These statistics are sobering and they are devastating,” Evers concluded. “Just like we cannot look away from police brutality and the killing of black men and women, we cannot look away from the reality that inaction, indifference and institutional racism has harmed generations of black and brown Wisconsinites. This cannot be who we are any longer. We must act, and act now.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the George Floyd Protests
- State, City Elected Officials Call for Police Reform - Isiah Holmes - Jun 5th, 2020
- Evers Calls For Action to Dismantle ‘Systemic Racism’ - Erik Gunn - Jun 5th, 2020
- Mayor Barrett and Congresswoman Moore Join Small March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 5th, 2020
- Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 5th, 2020
- Organizers End Cathedral Square Protest - Dave Reid - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Returns to Cathedral Square - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Frank Nitty Led Protest Heads to Mayfair Mall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Outside of Wauwatosa City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest to Return to Cathedral Square - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Support & PB&Js for the Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Explains MCTS Shutdown - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Downtown Protest Moves Through Marquette - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Meet Amerah - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Chopper Monitors Downtown Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Father of Sylville Smith peaks at the march - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Car Caravans Have Been a Big Part of the Protests - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Enters Wauwatosa - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Second March Reaches North and Humboldt - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Armed Man Joins Protest, To Protect Frank Nitty - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March West on North Ave - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March Heads West on Center Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Frank Nitty Address the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March to Head to Wauwatosa - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Senator Darling is Part of the Problem - State Senate Democratic Committee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protests must remain peaceful in the interest of public safety - Ald. Michael Murphy - Jun 4th, 2020
- A Small Crowd Gathers for a March Starting From 27th and Center - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- A citizen and two MPD officers struck by vehicle during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - Jun 4th, 2020
- MCTS To Suspend Service Early Tonight - Milwaukee County Transit System - Jun 4th, 2020
- George Floyd Mural Going up at Holton and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Lt. Gov. Barnes Delivers Democratic Radio Address on the Killing of George Floyd - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes - Jun 4th, 2020
- Rep. Zamarripa Statement on Protests - State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa - Jun 4th, 2020
- Marches Multiply, Council Will Investigate Curfew, Police Response - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 4th, 2020
- MPD responds to the arrest of protestor - Milwaukee Police Department - Jun 4th, 2020
- Car Caravan Returns to District 5 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- With Organizers Gone, Protest Becomes Party at Gordon Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Still Some Activity at District 5 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Appears Over for the Night - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Leaders Call Off March. But Protesters Remain - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at District 5 Police Station - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Heads Up MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Armed Alt-Right Group Spotted in Crowds - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Black Lives Matter Chant Rings Out on Holton Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leaving the Lakefront, Won’t Loop Tonight - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Offroad Along the Lakefront - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Military Helicopter Patrols Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Update: Second Amendment Crowd Shows - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads North on Lincoln Memorial Drive - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads to Veterans Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- What Happened At 6th and McKinley? - Graham Kilmer - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Returning to 6th & McKinley - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales - Milwaukee Common Council - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Cars Lead Up the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Ald. Nik Kovac Joins the March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- The Hop Suspends Service for the Day - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: We Don’t Need the National Guard - Leaders Igniting Transformation - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Pauses in Walker’s Point - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Dog’s Death Blamed on Protesters - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Humboldt Park March is on the Move - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Today’s Protests Get Underway - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Turners Call for Lasting Measures to Uproot Systemic Racism in Law Enforcement and Oppose Military Responses to the Current Crisis - Milwaukee Turners - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Could Floyd’s Killing Lead to State Reform? - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Five Protest Marches Planned Wednesday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Evers Joins Phone Call With Trump - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on George Floyd and Justice - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Police Chiefs Decry Killing of George Floyd - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leader Frank Nitty Released - Bruce Murphy and Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- MPD Responds to Calls to Share Evidence of Molotov Cocktail - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Continues North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Leader Frank Nitty Arrested - Jeramey Jannene and Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Making Full Loop - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at Kilbourn and Astor - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Says Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Officers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Organizer Calls For End of Tonight’s March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protest Reaches Ogden and Farwell - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads Toward Brady - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Heading East on Pleasant - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Standoff on 6th Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- More Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Head to McKinley Ave. Bridge - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty in Custody - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Council President Chevy Johnson Joined the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Flee Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters I-794 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Heading South on Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Returning to City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads South on Vel R. Phillips Ave. - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- How to Protest During a Pandemic - Graham Kilmer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads East - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March is on the Move, WebsterX Cycles Thru - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Officers Kneel With Marchers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty Addresses the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at MPD Headquarters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Onlooker Simulates Shooting Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Calls for Policy Adoption to Protect Protestors During the Coronavirus Pandemic - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters the Third Ward - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at National Avenue - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives on Mitchell Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Police Overreacting to Protests? - Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pause to Kneel - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- City Attorney Tearman Spencer Statement on Peaceful Protests - Tearman Spencer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Gov. Evers: We Must Confront Society’s Comfort with Racism - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Op Ed: Barrett, Democrats Must Address Racism - Joey Grihalva - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Community Leaders List Changes Protestors Want - Corri Hess - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Death of George Floyd - Sup. Sheldon Wasserman - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Many Milwaukee Leaders Support Protests - Isiah Holmes - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Safe & Sound Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd’s Death - Safe & Sound - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr. - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South - Dave Reid - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Trouble at Burns Commons - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters Whitefish Bay - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Goes Deep Into Shorewood - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fireworks - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fourth Night of Protest Begins Peacefully - Graham Kilmer - Jun 1st, 2020
- MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Police Arrive on Water Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Are Cars Central to Protest in Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop at Red Arrow Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop to Cheer - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Comes Down Holton - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- City Imposes Third 9 p.m. Curfew Monday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops assisting civil authorities in multiple Wisconsin communities - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Jun 1st, 2020
- Statement from Senator Erpenbach on Nationwide Protests: Black Lives Matter - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jun 1st, 2020
- King Drive Cleanup Draws Hundreds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Condemns Excessive Force By Police Against Protesters - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 1st, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Officer Michael Mattioli: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 1st, 2020
- In Milwaukee we need reforms and better communication, accountability - Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder, Protests - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Jun 1st, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Cleanup Effort - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Waukesha Police Officers Kneel With Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Cleanup Underway at MLK and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest in Waukesha - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Pastors Lead Peaceful Protest, But Second March Draws Police in Riot Gear - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Madison - Gov. Tony Evers - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukee Again Under 9 p.m. Curfew - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukeeans Show Up To Clean Up Streets - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - May 31st, 2020
- Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Sheriff Lucas Issues Statement Regarding National Guard Authorization - Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in support of Milwaukee - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - May 30th, 2020
- Proclamation by the Mayor - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 30th, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers’ Decision to Deploy National Guard to Milwaukee - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder - Sup. Marcelia Nicholson - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Urges Community Members to Remain Peaceful While Exercising Their Rights - County Executive David Crowley - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Milwaukee - Gov. Tony Evers - May 30th, 2020
- Chief Alfonso Morales addresses civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD officer sustained non-life threatening gunshot injury during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD will enforce Mayor’s proclamation - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020