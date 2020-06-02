Urban Milwaukee

Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd

By - Jun 2nd, 2020 02:04 pm
Rafael Mercado reminds the crowd why they march and how to do it. Pointing out that Milwaukee Police Department officer Michael Mattioli is out on $50,000 bail after being charged with killing Joel Acevedo during an illegal house party.

