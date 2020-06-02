Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd

Rafael Mercado reminds the crowd why they march and how to do it. Pointing out that Milwaukee Police Department officer Michael Mattioli is out on $50,000 bail after being charged with killing Joel Acevedo during an illegal house party. Rafael Mercado explains why the group is marching, how it should proceed and what it should […]

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Rafael Mercado reminds the crowd why they march and how to do it. Pointing out that Milwaukee Police Department officer Michael Mattioli is out on $50,000 bail after being charged with killing Joel Acevedo during an illegal house party.

Rafael Mercado explains why the group is marching, how it should proceed and what it should ask for (2/) pic.twitter.com/j4qOZj0ya0 — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 2, 2020