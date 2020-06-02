Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Tomorrow, June 3 at 5 p.m. Urban Milwaukee staff will be hosting an exclusive interview with Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy on Zoom, and we want our members to join in.

Clancy was just elected to his new position in April. In addition, he is the owner of the business Bounce Milwaukee in Bay View, has a Master’s Degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding, worked as an Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, and has been on a multitude of non-profit boards. He’s also someone who has participated in many public protests.

That includes this past Sunday, when Clancy was arrested on the border of Shorewood and Milwaukee at roughly 10:45 p.m. And he he was later issued a $691 ticket for breaking curfew despite the fact that government employees, social service workers and members of the press are exempt from the city’s curfew order. So yes, there should be lots to discuss.

To join on our interview with Clancy, reserve your spot here and order a virtual ticket. A link to the zoom meeting will then be sent to your email by someone from the Urban Milwaukee staff. This interview should last at most an hour and members will be able to ask Clancy a couple of questions towards the end.

