Evers Appoints Three New UW Regents

During a May meeting of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, two of the three regents appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker whose terms had expired May 1 participated in the meeting and voted, leading to criticism of Gov. Tony Evers for not having named their replacements.

Today Evers made three appointments he said were “effective immediately” ahead of the next board meeting, scheduled for Thursday, June 4. The board will be meeting via video conferencing at 8:45 am. Agendas include topics tied to budget, new Title IX Regulations, capital plans, Madison’s research response to COVID-19 — all in committees. The full board will discuss and vote on the 2020-21 annual operating budget and tuition and fee schedules for the UW System. The board will also elect its officers for the coming year before going into closed session at 12:45 pm.

The new regents and the bios provided by Evers’ office are:

Amy Bogost

“Regent Bogost received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin— Madison before continuing on to earn her law degree. Bogost has most recently focused her practice on ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence, establishing trainings for attorneys to help aid survivors of sexual assault on campuses and has worked with high schools, colleges, and tribal colleges on the implementation of Title IX procedures.”

Corey Saffold

“Regent Saffold is one of two UW System students on the Board of Regents, serving as the non-traditional student representation. In addition to attending the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater, where he studies Criminology, Saffold serves as a Security Coordinator in the Verona Area School District.”

Kyle Weatherly

“Regent Weatherly is the CEO and Co-Founder of Frontdesk, one of the largest and fastest-growing home-sharing companies in the United States, and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin — Madison where he received his MPA in Public Management.”

“Just like the rest of our state, the UW System is facing some unprecedented challenges as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s financial and academic impacts on our campuses,” Evers said. “I am confident in these three regents and their ability to tackle the challenges ahead of us and ensure the continued success of not only the System, but of the Wisconsin Idea.”

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.