Sculpture Milwaukee Will Return in June

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You’ll soon have another reason to take a socially-distant stroll through Downtown.

Sculpture Milwaukee will return for its fourth season in June. The first sculptures are scheduled to begin June 8th.

The temporary sculpture exhibition features large scale works from international and local artists placed along the sidewalk.

The exhibit, which has traditionally run from the Milwaukee Art Museum west to N. 6th St. via Wisconsin Avenue, will be expanded south this year to the Historic Third Ward.

Altogether, our exhibition is over a mile and a half long, open 24-7 and will remain open months longer than in past years. We believe there will be ample space for people to experience vibrant and diverse, world-class artworks while maintaining a safe physical distance,” said Sculpture Milwaukee executive director, Brian Schupper. “We love Milwaukee, and, we want our exhibition to inspire people to get out and experience our beautiful city once again.”

There are currently no in-person events planned in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ground markings will be placed to highlight proper spacing near sculptures.

“The sculptures will be a visible and vibrant reminder of our city’s unwavering resilience, an invitation to reimagine our surroundings, take-in new perspectives, and get inspired,” said Milwaukee Downtown president Beth Weirick. “We want everyone to feel safe coming downtown.”

The Black Box Fund is funding the expansion to the Historic Third Ward. A lengthy list of private partners, including program founder Stephen Marcus, support the annual installation alongside commission fees from sales.

2019 Exhibit Photos