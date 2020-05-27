Lafayette County Backs Overturning Citizens United

In doing so, Lafayette County became the 164th community in Wisconsin to approve such a sentiment.

The Lafayette County Board resolution concluded:

BE IT RESOLVED, that ‘We the People’ of the County of Lafayette, State of Wisconsin, seek to prevent and reduce the expansion of corporate personhood rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the resulting influence of political contributions and spending made by U.S. corporations … We stand with communities across the country to support passage of an amendment to the United States Constitution stating, in relevant part, that:

1. Only human beings are endowed with constitutional rights – not corporations, unions, nonprofits and other artificial entities; and

2. Money is not speech, and therefore limiting political contributions and spending is not equivalent to limiting speech.