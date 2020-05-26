Glorioso’s To Reopen, Add Express Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Glorioso’s Italian Market will reopen June 2nd.

The family-owned grocery store has been closed since the middle of March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of a handful of businesses across the city to board up its windows.

The main grocery store, located at 1011 E. Brady St., will reopen to only curbside pickup and delivery, while an express market will be opened in a smaller space across the street.

“Visit our new ‘touchless’ Express Market, located at 1016 East Brady Street, directly across from the Italian Market. This new Glorioso’s Express market features many of our top selling items and essentials to make for a quick stop,” wrote the company in announcing the reopening.

Both locations will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Customers can place orders using the store’s website for curbside pickup or delivery.

All employees will wear masks and gloves and the store is asking customers to do the same. “Please consider bringing your favorite scarf or old T-shirt to cover with while shopping if you don’t already have a mask,” wrote general manager Michael Glorioso.

The full grocery store will be reopened at a future date said the company in announcing its new protective procedures and equipment including one-way aisles, plexiglass shields, reduced capacity and shortened hours.

Located on Brady Street since 1946, the grocery store carries a number of Italian specialties, including a large deli selection, alongside everyday items.

The store moved across the street into a larger space in 2010 and in 2019 the family started a cooking school, Glorioso’s Appetito, in the store’s former home. The express market will operate from a portion of that space.