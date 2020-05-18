Milwaukee County crosses 5,000 case threshold, has positive rate nearly twice the state average.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the past 24 hours plunged to a new single-day low Monday afternoon even as Wisconsin recorded an above-average number of tests processed.

Of the 4,972 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health Services reports that only 2.90 percent (144) came back positive. That’s below the seven-day average of 5.86 percent and 14-day average of 6.50 percent.

The previous 30-day low, 3.93 percent, was reported Tuesday, May 12th.

The number of people tested surged in the past week as the Wisconsin National Guard established a number of free, drive-through testing sites that allowed asymptomatic individuals to be tested.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, characterized the data as good news, but not the only data to look at.

“Yes it’s an encouraging sign,” said Westergaard during a media briefing Monday. “Does it tell us for certain that transmission is slowing down? It doesn’t really because some things happen locally.” He said it would be important to monitor who is being tested and to look for a sustained trend. The state does not report testing by county or region. Data on the Milwaukee County dashboard shows the county has averaged a positive test rate of 12 percent over the past week.

Since the outbreak started, 12,687 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2,068 requiring hospitalization.

The death toll from the virus has reached 459, with six newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Four percent of people with confirmed cases have died from the disease.

Milwaukee County is the site of 5,005 of the 12,687 confirmed cases and 256 of the 459 deaths according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 809.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 806.8 yesterday). Racine County has 529.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 520.5). Milwaukee County has 524.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 518.2).

Kenosha (503.8), Walworth (275.7) and Rock (267) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 219.6 (up from 217.1).

There are currently 954 ventilators and 444 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 928 ventilators and 425 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/18/2020 Negative Test Results 144,502 Positive Test Results 12,687 Hospitalizations 2,068 (16%) Deaths 459

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/18/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/18/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,068 16% Never hospitalized 7,309 58% Unknown 3,310 26% Total 12,687 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/18/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/18/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/18/2020 Deaths as of 5/18/2020 <10 229 10 0 0 10-19 637 20 1 0 20-29 2,110 91 16 4 30-39 2,223 139 23 5 40-49 2,179 241 59 11 50-59 2,078 359 92 39 60-69 1,540 454 138 75 70-79 860 398 99 129 80-89 559 265 50 111 90+ 272 91 18 85 Total 12,687 2,068 496 459

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/18/2020 Deaths as of 5/18/2020 Female 51% 42% Male 49% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 12,687 459

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/18/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/18/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/18/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/18/2020 American Indian 146 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 468 4% 10 2% Black 2,545 20% 132 29% White 6,764 53% 302 66% Multiple or Other races 1,387 11% 3 1% Unknown 1,377 11% 7 2% Total 12,687 100% 459 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/18/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/18/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/18/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/18/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,917 31% 36 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 7,275 57% 415 90% Unknown 1,495 12% 8 2% Total 12,687 100% 459 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county