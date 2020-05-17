Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Incarcerated people cannot be forcibly medicated unless they are a danger to themselves or others — just being too incompetent to refuse the medication is not enough to justify its administration, says the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The court held that a statute permitting administration of medication upon a finding of mere incompetence to refuse was unconstitutional.

Justice Annette Ziegler wrote for the court, joined by Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Daniel Kelly, and Rebecca F. Dallet.

In 2005, C.S. was convicted of mayhem and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment plus extended supervision. C.S. suffers from schizophrenia, and during his incarceration in 2012 Winnebago County petitioned to involuntarily commit and medicate him.

Involuntary commitment is a separate matter from involuntary medication. Those who are involuntarily committed, whether in prison or not, have a general right to refuse unwanted medication and treatment.

The Winnebago County Circuit Court committed C.S. and ordered involuntary medication after finding that C.S. was incompetent to refuse it himself.

In prior litigation C.S. unsuccessfully challenged his involuntary commitment. The recent case instead challenged the involuntary medication orders.

Those orders were based on findings that C.S. was incapable of understanding his condition and could not make an informed choice about medication. At no point in the proceedings did the court determine that C.S. was dangerous.

C.S. argued that the statute allowing medication of an incarcerated person was unconstitutional because, unlike the law governing those not in prison, it did not require the judge to find that the person is a danger to himself or others.

Winnebago County argued in response that it had an interest in the care of mentally ill and incompetent inmates, which justified the statute.

Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Barbara H. Key denied C.S.’s challenge. She concluded that Winnebago County could involuntarily medicate C.S. under the statute because the treatment was in the county’s and C.S.’s legitimate interests. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals affirmed, agreeing that involuntary medication in the prison setting is constitutional because the state has a legitimate interest in the welfare of those in its custody.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, though, found that the statute violated substantive due process rights. The court pointed to the significant liberty interest each person maintains in avoiding medication.

The court based its decision on a trilogy of U.S. Supreme Court cases. The U.S. high court case of Washington v. Harper, in particular, discussed a state’s interests in the prison environment and provided that substantive due process allows for administration of antipsychotic drugs against an inmate’s will “if the inmate is dangerous to himself or others and the treatment is in the inmate’s medical interest.”

In her opinion, Ziegler reiterated the distinction between involuntary commitment and forced medication. “[W]hat justifies one does not automatically justify the other,” she wrote. “Involuntary medication is much more invasive and must be justified by an overriding or essential interest.”

A finding of dangerousness “gives rise” to such an overriding or essential interest that it may justify involuntary medication, she wrote. “The State may not force a particular medication on a mentally ill inmate merely because the inmate is incompetent to refuse it.”