Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin continues to trend higher. A total of 6,469 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services, besting yesterday’s record high of 5,860.

But as testing has increased over the past week, the percentage of tests coming back positive has held steady. Friday’s figure of 6.34 percent was above the seven-day average of 6.25 percent. The 14-day average is 7.23 percent.

A total of 410 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the second time the state has exceeded 400 in a single day (460 on May 1st). A total 11,685 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease over the length of the outbreak with 53 percent reporting as having recorded documentation of having recovered or having been diagnosed over 30 days ago.

The death toll from the virus has reached 445, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Four percent of people with confirmed cases have died from the disease.

Milwaukee County is the site of 4,535 of the 11,685 confirmed cases and 249 of the 445 deaths according to state data.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 783 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 769.5 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 475.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 459.8). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 21 confirmed deaths and 2,034 confirmed cases.

Racine County has the third-highest rate (470.8), passing Kenosha County in the past 24 hours (463.4). Walworth (261.1), Rock (251), Kewaunee (147.3), Grant (138.9), Ozaukee (134.1), Sauk (119.5), Crawford (122.8), Fond du Lac (116.3), Waukesha (113.8), Calumet (110.4), Green (105.8) and Door (105.7) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 202.2 (up from 195.1).

There are currently 931 ventilators and 369 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 429 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/15/2020 Negative Test Results 128,657 Positive Test Results 11,685 Hospitalizations 1,977 (17%) Deaths 445

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/15/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,977 17% Never hospitalized 6,854 59% Unknown 2,854 24% Total 11,685 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/15/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/15/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/15/2020 Deaths as of 5/15/2020 <10 208 9 0 0 10-19 567 18 1 0 20-29 1,929 88 15 4 30-39 2,033 132 23 5 40-49 2,007 229 57 11 50-59 1,952 340 90 37 60-69 1,438 442 137 70 70-79 796 379 97 126 80-89 514 254 48 109 90+ 241 86 17 83 Total 11,685 1,977 485 445

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/15/2020 Deaths as of 5/15/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 49% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 11,685 445

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/15/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/15/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/15/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/15/2020 American Indian 133 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 430 4% 9 2% Black 2,381 20% 129 29% White 6,281 54% 293 66% Multiple or Other races 1,236 11% 3 1% Unknown 1,224 10% 6 1% Total 11,685 100% 445 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/15/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/15/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/15/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/15/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,624 31% 33 7% Not Hispanic or Latino 6,801 58% 403 91% Unknown 1,260 11% 9 2% Total 11,685 100% 445 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county