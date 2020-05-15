Jeramey Jannene
Wisconsin Sets New Testing Record, Over 6,400 Tests In 24 Hours

But percentage of tests coming back positive doesn't drop.

By - May 15th, 2020 03:14 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin continues to trend higher. A total of 6,469 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services, besting yesterday’s record high of 5,860.

But as testing has increased over the past week, the percentage of tests coming back positive has held steady. Friday’s figure of 6.34 percent was above the seven-day average of 6.25 percent. The 14-day average is 7.23 percent.

A total of 410 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the second time the state has exceeded 400 in a single day (460 on May 1st). A total 11,685 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease over the length of the outbreak with 53 percent reporting as having recorded documentation of having recovered or having been diagnosed over 30 days ago.

The death toll from the virus has reached 445, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Four percent of people with confirmed cases have died from the disease.

Milwaukee County is the site of 4,535 of the 11,685 confirmed cases and 249 of the 445 deaths according to state data.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 783 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 769.5 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 475.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 459.8). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 21 confirmed deaths and 2,034 confirmed cases.

Racine County has the third-highest rate (470.8), passing Kenosha County in the past 24 hours (463.4). Walworth (261.1), Rock (251), Kewaunee (147.3), Grant (138.9), Ozaukee (134.1), Sauk (119.5), Crawford (122.8), Fond du Lac (116.3), Waukesha (113.8), Calumet (110.4), Green (105.8) and Door (105.7) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 202.2 (up from 195.1).

There are currently 931 ventilators and 369 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 429 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/15/2020
Negative Test Results 128,657
Positive Test Results 11,685
Hospitalizations 1,977 (17%)
Deaths 445

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/15/2020
Ever hospitalized 1,977 17%
Never hospitalized 6,854 59%
Unknown 2,854 24%
Total 11,685 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/15/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/15/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/15/2020 Deaths as of 5/15/2020
<10 208 9 0 0
10-19 567 18 1 0
20-29 1,929 88 15 4
30-39 2,033 132 23 5
40-49 2,007 229 57 11
50-59 1,952 340 90 37
60-69 1,438 442 137 70
70-79 796 379 97 126
80-89 514 254 48 109
90+ 241 86 17 83
Total 11,685 1,977 485 445

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/15/2020 Deaths as of 5/15/2020
Female 50% 42%
Male 49% 58%
Unknown 0% 0%
Total Number 11,685 445

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/15/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/15/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/15/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/15/2020
American Indian 133 1% 5 1%
Asian or Pacific Islander 430 4% 9 2%
Black 2,381 20% 129 29%
White 6,281 54% 293 66%
Multiple or Other races 1,236 11% 3 1%
Unknown 1,224 10% 6 1%
Total 11,685 100% 445 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/15/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/15/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/15/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/15/2020
Hispanic or Latino 3,624 31% 33 7%
Not Hispanic or Latino 6,801 58% 403 91%
Unknown 1,260 11% 9 2%
Total 11,685 100% 445 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/15/2020 Negative as of 5/15/2020 Deaths as of 5/15/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/15/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/15/2020
Adams 4 362 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 300 0 12.7 0%
Barron 11 1,258 0 24.3 0%
Bayfield 3 300 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,034 7,886 21 783.0 1%
Buffalo 5 467 1 38.0 20%
Burnett 1 276 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 55 720 1 110.4 2%
Chippewa 37 1,630 0 58.1 0%
Clark 25 428 4 72.5 16%
Columbia 34 1,355 1 59.7 3%
Crawford 20 537 0 122.8 0%
Dane 507 16,783 25 95.7 5%
Dodge 87 1,843 1 99.1 1%
Door 29 484 3 105.7 10%
Douglas 12 877 0 27.6 0%
Dunn 20 1,432 0 44.9 0%
Eau Claire 65 3,278 0 63.1 0%
Florence 2 43 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 119 2,387 3 116.3 3%
Forest 5 224 0 55.4 0%
Grant 72 1,523 10 138.9 14%
Green 39 767 0 105.8 0%
Green Lake 10 380 0 53.3 0%
Iowa 11 456 0 46.6 0%
Iron 2 67 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 15 617 1 73.1 7%
Jefferson 58 1,547 2 68.5 3%
Juneau 21 633 1 79.5 5%
Kenosha 780 3,753 17 463.4 2%
Kewaunee 30 329 1 147.3 3%
La Crosse 42 3,067 0 35.6 0%
Lafayette 16 320 0 95.6 0%
Langlade 0 240 0 0.0 0%
Lincoln 2 300 0 7.2 0%
Manitowoc 21 787 1 26.4 5%
Marathon 31 1,415 1 22.9 3%
Marinette 21 691 2 51.8 10%
Marquette 3 294 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 2 146 0 43.7 0%
Milwaukee 4,535 25,179 249 475.3 5%
Monroe 15 1,420 1 33.0 7%
Oconto 30 768 0 79.9 0%
Oneida 7 476 0 19.8 0%
Outagamie 128 3,043 4 69.3 3%
Ozaukee 119 1,310 10 134.8 8%
Pepin 1 285 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 16 799 0 38.5 0%
Polk 6 714 0 13.8 0%
Portage 7 930 0 9.9 0%
Price 1 176 0 7.4 0%
Racine 920 4,738 18 470.8 2%
Richland 13 405 2 74.1 15%
Rock 406 4,127 14 251.0 3%
Rusk 4 196 0 28.2 0%
Sauk 76 1,836 3 119.5 4%
Sawyer 4 513 0 24.4 0%
Shawano 29 716 0 70.7 0%
Sheboygan 68 1,533 3 59.0 4%
St. Croix 37 1,467 0 42.1 0%
Taylor 0 195 0 0.0 0%
Trempealeau 7 815 0 23.8 0%
Vernon 8 677 0 26.2 0%
Vilas 4 260 0 18.5 0%
Walworth 269 1,743 11 261.1 4%
Washburn 1 309 0 6.4 0%
Washington 129 2,375 4 95.9 3%
Waukesha 454 6,742 23 113.8 5%
Waupaca 16 762 1 31.1 6%
Waushara 5 344 0 20.7 0%
Winnebago 112 2,454 1 65.9 1%
Wood 5 1,148 0 6.8 0%
Total 11,685 128,657 445 202.2 4%

