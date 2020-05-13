Milwaukee’s “Safer at Home” Order Remains in Effect

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While the statewide “Safer at Home” order was voided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a similar order for the City of Milwaukee remains in effect.

The city, through Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik, issued its own order with no end date on March 25th. But it was quickly superseded by the state’s order.

With the state order gone, Milwaukee’s order is back in effect. The two are very similar, classifying similar groups of essential businesses that can operate while prohibiting others and banning public gatherings. Bars and restaurants may not open to in-person patronage.

The Republican-controlled Legislature sued over its lack of involvement in the order from Governor Tony Evers‘ administration. But the city’s legislative arm, the Milwaukee Common Council, has endorsed the order and provided the ability for the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Health Department to issue citations. The police department can also use its arrest powers to enforce the order.

“The City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a public health order on March 25, 2020 to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Tom Barrett in a statement Wednesday evening. “That order remains in effect, including all provisions on public gatherings, restaurants, and bar operations.”

The city’s order has no end date. But Barrett and other local officials have expressed optimism that slowing the spread of the disease would allow businesses to reopen under guidelines in the near future.

Both the state and local order were issued under state statute 252 which grants powers to public health officers surrounding communicable diseases.

Additional counties and municipalities are expected to issue orders in the coming days.