Jets Will Honor State’s Pandemic Workers

Jets looping over state to honor healthcare and front line workers, flying over Milwaukee this evening.

Members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing will make a loop around Wisconsin in four F-16 jets Tuesday night to honor healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Starting from Truax Field in Madison, the jets will head to Kenosha before going onto Racine, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Wausau, Marshfield, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Tomas, Reedsburg and Baraboo.

The jets are scheduled to buzz over the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center between 5:54 p.m. and 6:04 p.m., proceeding immediately towards the Milwaukee County Regional Medical Center. They will come from the southwest.

The guard is participating in Operation American Resolve, which has also included the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds in other parts of the country.

“The 115th Fighter Wing is proud to serve our state and nation, especially during times of emergency, and we are excited to be able to show our gratitude to our partners and heroes in our communities, said Col., 115th Operations Group commander.

“Thank you to all of the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery store workers, first responders and the countless citizens who have come together to support the COVID-19 response,” said Col. Erik Peterson, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “We wish we could fly over every community impacted by this pandemic—but just know that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to serve with all of you — our neighbors, friends and communities.”

According to a press release, the flyover will be executed as part of a regular training and proficiency mission. “These training missions are required for pilots to maintain currency and remain up to date on qualifications, and the accomplishment of a flyover meets training requirements for the practice of arriving at a location at a precise time,” said the 115th Fighter Wing in a statement.

A full schedule is included below.