The state shows no signs of being out of the woods on one of the key factors the Department of Health Services is using to gauge the effectiveness of its fight against the COVID-19’s spread.

For the third day in a row, Wisconsin reported over 3,000 tests were processed and over 10 percent came back positive.

The increased testing totals are a positive sign, besting the April average of 1,917, but they’re still below the reported testing capacity of 11,147 tests at 50 labs.

And while testing is trending in a positive direction, the percentage of those tests that are coming back positive is trending up, which is not what public health officials want to see.

“The trend is the important thing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a briefing Wednesday. “We want to see a sustained move in the right direction. We have been a little flat going between nine and 11 percent.”

The state averaged a positive test rate of 9.57 percent in April. But over the past 14 days that figure jumped to 9.87 percent and 9.66 percent in the past week. For the past three days it’s been 11.3 percent.

DHS reported Saturday that 3,350 people were tested in the past 24 hours, 346 of which came back positive (10.33 percent).

The death toll from the virus has reached 334, with seven new deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 191 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,147 of the 7,660 confirmed cases according to state data. Testing access has increased in Milwaukee with community health centers and Walgreens launching drive-thru testing.

The gap between the percentage of residents with a confirmed case between Milwaukee and Brown counties to grow. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 489.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 452.3 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 329.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 319). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County has now reported five deaths.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 309.5 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (208.8), Walworth (177.6), Rock (150.2), Sauk (100.6) and Ozaukee (100.8) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, the latter of two crossing the threshold for the first time in the last 24 hours. The statewide average has risen to 132.6 (up from 126.6).

The cumulative hospitalization rate for those with confirmed cases stands at 21 percent (1,591 people) over the length of the outbreak after peaking at 30 percent, but the state does not have hospitalization data in 21 percent of cases (1,631 cases).

There are currently 969 ventilators and 418 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 921 ventilators and 446.25 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/2/2020 Negative Test Results 75,570 Positive Test Results 7,660 Hospitalizations 1,591 (21%) Deaths 334

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/2/2020 Deaths as of 5/2/2020 Female 50% 40% Male 50% 60% Total Number 7,660 334

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/2/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/2/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/2/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/2/2020 American Indian 73 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 259 3% 6 2% Black 1,718 22% 105 31% White 4,039 53% 208 62% Multiple or Other races 692 9% 2 1% Unknown 879 11% 9 3% Total 7,660 100% 334 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/2/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/2/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/2/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/2/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,024 26% 21 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 4,702 61% 296 89% Unknown 934 12% 17 5% Total 7,660 100% 334 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/2/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/2/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,591 21% Never hospitalized 4,438 58% Unknown 1,631 21% Total 7,660 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/2/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/2/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/2/2020 Deaths as of 5/2/2020 <10 82 7 0 0 10-19 228 12 1 0 20-29 1145 65 9 3 30-39 1261 103 19 4 40-49 1337 168 40 10 50-59 1387 282 77 30 60-69 1049 350 113 51 70-79 609 317 83 101 80-89 389 213 43 82 90+ 173 74 15 53 Total 7,660 1,591 400 334

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/2/2020 Negative as of 5/2/2020 Deaths as of 5/2/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/2/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/2/2020 Adams 4 177 1 19.9 25% Ashland 2 140 0 12.7 0% Barron 7 783 0 15.5 0% Bayfield 3 196 1 20.0 33% Brown 1,272 3,547 6 489.6 0% Buffalo 4 195 1 30.4 25% Burnett 0 103 0 0.0 0% Calumet 16 391 0 32.1 0% Chippewa 23 1,048 0 36.1 0% Clark 20 245 4 58.0 20% Columbia 29 855 1 50.9 3% Crawford 4 240 0 24.6 0% Dane 433 11,212 22 81.7 5% Dodge 38 1,006 1 43.3 3% Door 14 175 3 51.0 21% Douglas 9 530 0 20.7 0% Dunn 10 1,013 0 22.5 0% Eau Claire 34 2,007 0 33.0 0% Florence 2 24 0 46.1 0% Fond du Lac 73 1,456 3 71.3 4% Forest 0 79 0 0.0 0% Grant 43 810 6 83.0 14% Green 13 368 0 35.3 0% Green Lake 3 194 0 16.0 0% Iowa 7 289 0 29.6 0% Iron 2 41 1 35.0 50% Jackson 12 345 1 58.5 8% Jefferson 46 988 0 54.3 0% Juneau 18 387 1 68.1 6% Kenosha 521 2,043 13 309.5 2% Kewaunee 15 149 1 73.7 7% La Crosse 29 2,212 0 24.6 0% Lafayette 6 136 0 35.9 0% Langlade 0 130 0 0.0 0% Lincoln 1 188 0 3.6 0% Manitowoc 13 425 1 16.4 8% Marathon 19 783 1 14.0 5% Marinette 10 414 1 24.7 10% Marquette 3 176 1 19.7 33% Menominee 1 74 0 21.8 0% Milwaukee 3,147 15,898 191 329.8 6% Monroe 14 820 1 30.8 7% Oconto 15 340 0 39.9 0% Oneida 6 299 0 17.0 0% Outagamie 63 1,456 2 34.1 3% Ozaukee 89 994 9 100.8 10% Pepin 0 119 0 0.0 0% Pierce 10 445 0 24.0 0% Polk 4 327 0 9.2 0% Portage 6 356 0 8.5 0% Price 1 99 0 7.4 0% Racine 408 2,517 13 208.8 3% Richland 12 270 2 68.4 17% Rock 243 2,217 7 150.2 3% Rusk 4 130 0 28.2 0% Sauk 64 967 3 100.6 5% Sawyer 3 270 0 18.3 0% Shawano 16 382 0 39.0 0% Sheboygan 51 933 2 44.3 4% St. Croix 16 575 0 18.2 0% Taylor 0 116 0 0.0 0% Trempealeau 3 536 0 10.2 0% Vernon 1 436 0 3.3 0% Vilas 4 153 0 18.5 0% Walworth 183 918 8 177.6 4% Washburn 1 175 0 6.4 0% Washington 100 1,846 4 74.3 4% Waukesha 356 3,994 20 89.3 6% Waupaca 10 397 1 19.4 10% Waushara 2 184 0 8.3 0% Winnebago 67 1,324 1 39.4 1% Wood 2 503 0 2.7 0% Total 7,660 75,570 334 132.6 4%

-Data from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.