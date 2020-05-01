Number tested is higher, but so is percent of positive cases. Disease spreading in state.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Newly-released data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that testing is increasing for COVID-19 and so is the percentage of cases coming back as positive.

The two figures combined to set a record for newly-confirmed cases in a single day at 460, a 38 percent increase over the previous high of 331.

DHS reported 3,632 tests processed in the past 24 hours, a six percent increase over the previous high of 3,421.

And of those 3,632 tests, 12.67 percent came back positive, the highest single-day percentage recorded since the state began reporting data on March 4th.

The figure is one of six criteria the state is monitoring as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan

“The trend is the important thing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a briefing Wednesday. “We want to see a sustained move in the right direction. We have been a little flat going between nine and 11 percent.” Including the newly released figures, tests over the last week have had a 9.81 percent positive rate, above the April average of 9.57 percent.

DHS continues to report a daily testing capacity of 11,047 tests across 50 labs.

The death toll from the virus has reached 327, with 11 new deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 186 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,044 of the 7,314 confirmed cases according to state data. Testing access has increased in Milwaukee with community health centers and Walgreens launching drive-thru testing.

The gap between the percentage of residents with a confirmed case between Milwaukee and Brown counties to grow. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 452.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 406.9 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 319 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 308.1). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County has now reported five deaths.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 283.4 cases per 100,000 residents, an almost 70-case day-over-day increase as residents of the county’s correctional facilities were tested. Racine (201.1), Walworth (166) and Rock (137.2) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but the statewide average has risen to 126.6 (up from 118.6). We have included a map of these percentages by county in a map below for the first time.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/1/2020 Negative Test Results 72,566 Positive Test Results 7,314 Hospitalizations 1,544 (21%) Deaths 327

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/1/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/1/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,544 21% Never hospitalized 4,215 58% Unknown 1,555 21% Total 7,314 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/1/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/1/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/1/2020 Deaths as of 5/1/2020 <10 73 6 0 0 10-19 208 11 1 0 20-29 1084 60 8 3 30-39 1199 98 19 4 40-49 1277 161 37 9 50-59 1320 274 77 30 60-69 1010 338 110 52 70-79 596 316 82 101 80-89 379 209 42 80 90+ 168 71 15 48 Total 7,314 1,544 391 327

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/1/2020 Deaths as of 5/1/2020 Female 51% 39% Male 49% 61% Total Number 7,314 327

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/1/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/1/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/1/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/1/2020 American Indian 69 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 238 3% 5 2% Black 1,667 23% 104 32% White 3,866 53% 201 61% Multiple or Other races 601 8% 2 1% Unknown 873 12% 11 3% Total 7,314 100% 327 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/1/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/1/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/1/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/1/2020 Hispanic or Latino 1,878 26% 20 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 4,539 62% 286 87% Unknown 897 12% 21 6% Total 7,314 100% 327 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/1/2020 Negative as of 5/1/2020 Deaths as of 5/1/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/1/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/1/2020 Adams 4 169 1 19.9 25% Ashland 2 137 0 12.7 0% Barron 6 764 0 13.3 0% Bayfield 3 193 1 20.0 33% Brown 1,175 3,207 5 452.3 0% Buffalo 4 192 1 30.4 25% Burnett 0 95 0 0.0 0% Calumet 14 384 0 28.1 0% Chippewa 23 1,025 0 36.1 0% Clark 20 234 4 58.0 20% Columbia 28 806 1 49.2 4% Crawford 3 229 0 18.4 0% Dane 430 10,982 23 81.2 5% Dodge 36 964 1 41.0 3% Door 12 151 2 43.7 17% Douglas 9 509 0 20.7 0% Dunn 9 988 0 20.2 0% Eau Claire 28 1,966 0 27.2 0% Florence 2 22 0 46.1 0% Fond du Lac 71 1,426 3 69.4 4% Forest 0 73 0 0.0 0% Grant 41 792 6 79.1 15% Green 13 355 0 35.3 0% Green Lake 3 186 0 16.0 0% Iowa 7 278 0 29.6 0% Iron 2 40 1 35.0 50% Jackson 13 319 1 63.4 8% Jefferson 46 951 0 54.3 0% Juneau 17 371 1 64.3 6% Kenosha 477 2,018 13 283.4 3% Kewaunee 13 138 1 63.9 8% La Crosse 28 2,166 0 23.8 0% Lafayette 6 130 0 35.9 0% Langlade 0 125 0 0.0 0% Lincoln 1 180 0 3.6 0% Manitowoc 11 399 1 13.9 9% Marathon 18 743 1 13.3 6% Marinette 10 389 1 24.7 10% Marquette 3 172 1 19.7 33% Menominee 1 67 0 21.8 0% Milwaukee 3,044 15,317 186 319.0 6% Monroe 14 780 1 30.8 7% Oconto 14 311 0 37.3 0% Oneida 6 289 0 17.0 0% Outagamie 62 1,381 2 33.6 3% Ozaukee 88 921 9 99.7 10% Pepin 0 119 0 0.0 0% Pierce 10 429 0 24.0 0% Polk 4 307 0 9.2 0% Portage 5 309 0 7.1 0% Price 1 93 0 7.4 0% Racine 393 2,447 13 201.1 3% Richland 12 259 2 68.4 17% Rock 222 2,095 6 137.2 3% Rusk 4 123 0 28.2 0% Sauk 58 870 3 91.2 5% Sawyer 3 262 0 18.3 0% Shawano 15 354 0 36.6 0% Sheboygan 49 902 2 42.5 4% St. Croix 16 537 0 18.2 0% Taylor 0 109 0 0.0 0% Trempealeau 3 514 0 10.2 0% Vernon 1 422 0 3.3 0% Vilas 4 145 0 18.5 0% Walworth 171 875 8 166.0 5% Washburn 1 171 0 6.4 0% Washington 99 1,724 4 73.6 4% Waukesha 350 3,849 20 87.7 6% Waupaca 10 381 1 19.4 10% Waushara 2 181 0 8.3 0% Winnebago 62 1,271 1 36.5 2% Wood 2 484 0 2.7 0% Total 7,314 72,566 327 126.6 4%

-Data from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.