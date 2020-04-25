Mexican Restaurant Planned for Bay View
Co-owner of Las 7 Estrellas plans new restaurant on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Bay View is slated to get a new Mexican restaurant.
Milwaukeean Jorge Ventura Ramirez has plans to bring a Mexican restaurant to 2899 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. It would be his second for the neighborhood. Ventura Ramirez is the registered agent and co-owner of Las 7 Estrellas restaurant at 112 E. Dakota St. on the western edge of Bay View.
Area residents will recognize the new location as the squat, pink building on the northwest corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and S. Ellen Street.
Ventura Ramirez doesn’t have any word on menu or the name of the restaurant yet, nor has a license been applied for. He told Urban Milwaukee those are still being worked on. For now, he’s making some repairs and building out the space.
About a year ago, A donut shop called Sweet Rings had plans to open in the building. But a dispute with a contractor doomed the business.
As Urban Milwaukee reported in May 2019, owners Bobby and Amanda Ring paid thousands of dollars for work on the building. But that didn’t work out. “These guys took my money and never came back to do any real work,” the owners wrote on their Facebook page. The Ring’s contractors, Ken and Vance Grabske, have a long history of civil or small claims cases in Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. Ken Grabske has paid out thousands over the years in garnishments, and in 2019 had multiple delinquent tax warrant issued against him.
Ventura Ramirez isn’t the only operator opening a new Mexican restaurant in the neighborhood, or even on the street. A mile to the north Taco Stop MKE is slated to open at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Owner AJ Agiss has applied for an occupancy permit for the business.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Dining
-
Betty’s Burgers Planned for Brady StreetApr 22nd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
Lucky Liu’s Temporarily Closes, Cites Racial TensionMar 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, CarryoutMar 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene