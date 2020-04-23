105 Cases of COVID-19 at House of Correction

As the results come in from mass testing over the weekend the case count continues to grow.

More than 100 inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Correction (HOC) have tested positive for the COVID-19.

The Wisconsin National Guard conducted testing on every inmate over the weekend, except one that objected on religious grounds. Approximately 50 results are still pending, but one of out six inmates has tested positive for the disease.

HOC Superintendent Michael Hafemann said 104 inmates and one additional individual on electronic monitoring have confirmed cases of the disease. Of the 105 confirmed cases, only one is a female.

The HOC, located in suburban Franklin, also has seven confirmed cases of the illness among its staff and nine staff members that are presumed positive based upon their symptoms by their healthcare providers. All 426 correctional staff members were tested over the weekend, but over 100 results of the results are still pending said Hafemann.

The outbreak of COVID-19 at the HOC was first reported in early April when a single case was confirmed. But the spread escalated quickly and had risen to 27 inmates before the comprehensive testing began.

There is one confirmed case and 90 pending tests at the downtown jail. Milwaukee County has taken steps to limit new jail admissions and increase spacing between inmates when possible.