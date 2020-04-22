Jeramey Jannene

MPS Expands Free Meal Sites, Learning Materials

District now distributing free meals at 25 sites

By - Apr 22nd, 2020 01:22 pm
South Division High School grab-and-go line. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee Public Schools has added five sites to its grab-and-go meals and learning materials distribution network.

Since March 16th, the district has provided free breakfast and lunch to students at 20 different schools across the city. The expansion adds one more school, Metcalfe School, and four food trucks to the network.

The school sites operate Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the food trucks offering modified hours (see below).

The district is also providing grade-level targeted instructional kits. “Our goal is our young people read, read, read on a daily basis,” said Superintendent Keith P. Posley when the program was first unveiled. “This is a continuation of the classroom.” Picking up the kits is optional.

An online portal with grade-specific learning materials is also available.

About 83 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools’ approximately 75,000 students live in poverty.

MPS is not the only organization providing free meals. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee has a meal distribution program for individuals 18 and younger. A network of food pantries and other distribution programs are available for adults.

MPS is also providing electronic devices to families that need them. Individuals can take a survey to determine their eligibility.

MPS Breakfast and Lunch Distribution Sites

  • ALBA – 1712 S. 32nd St.
  • Barbee Montessori – 4456 N. Teutonia Ave.
  • Bay View High School – 2751 S. Lenox St.
  • Browning – 5440 N. 64th St.
  • Bruce School – 6453 N. 89th St. – Truck – 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
  • Douglas – 3620 N. 18th St
  • Engleburg – 5100 N. 91st St.
  • Gaenslen – 1250 E. Burleigh St.
  • Fletcher Elementary – 9500 W. Allyn St. – Truck – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Hamilton High School – 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.
  • Holmes School – 2463 N. Buffum St. – Truck – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • MacDowell Montessori – 6415 W. Mount Vernon Ave.
  • Maple Tree School – 6644 N. 107th St. – Truck – 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Marshall High School – 4141 N. 64th St.
  • Metcalfe School – 3400 W. North Ave.
  • Morse – 6700 N. 80th St.
  • North Division High School – 1011 W. Center St.
  • Obama SCTE High School – 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Pulaski High School – 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.
  • Reagan High School – 4965 S. 20th St.
  • South Division High School – 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
  • Thoreau – 7878 N. 60th St.
  • Vincent High School – 7501 N. Granville Rd.
  • Washington High School – 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL) – 1017 N. 12th St

