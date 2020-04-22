MPS Expands Free Meal Sites, Learning Materials

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools has added five sites to its grab-and-go meals and learning materials distribution network.

Since March 16th, the district has provided free breakfast and lunch to students at 20 different schools across the city. The expansion adds one more school, Metcalfe School, and four food trucks to the network.

The school sites operate Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the food trucks offering modified hours (see below).

The district is also providing grade-level targeted instructional kits. “Our goal is our young people read, read, read on a daily basis,” said Superintendent Keith P. Posley when the program was first unveiled. “This is a continuation of the classroom.” Picking up the kits is optional.

An online portal with grade-specific learning materials is also available.

About 83 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools’ approximately 75,000 students live in poverty.

MPS is not the only organization providing free meals. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee has a meal distribution program for individuals 18 and younger. A network of food pantries and other distribution programs are available for adults.

MPS is also providing electronic devices to families that need them. Individuals can take a survey to determine their eligibility.

MPS Breakfast and Lunch Distribution Sites