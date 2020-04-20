Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The state’s testing capacity for COVID-19 continues to substantially outpace the number of tests performed.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 1,433 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, below the capacity of 7,238 tests that the 36 active labs can process.

Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that testing capacity will need to increase to 85,000 tests per week, approximately 12,000 per day, for the state to reopen.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the plan, known as the Badger Bounce Back, would signal to physicians that they can order more tests.

Evers said the Wisconsin National Guard would assist in testing local outbreaks, the first instance of which was supporting the testing of all 623 inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Correction over the weekend.

With the 1,423 new tests, DHS reported that 153 positive cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 4,499. “A large number of those have recovered,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a media briefing Monday.

The percentage of tests that came back positive was 10.68 percent, below the April average of 9.63 percent.

The death toll from the virus rose to 230, with 10 new deaths reported. Milwaukee County has seen 132 deaths from the virus, up seven from yesterday.

The hospitalization rate over the length of the outbreak is at 27 percent for those with confirmed cases (1,211 hospitalizations).

Statewide, 406 intensive care units remain available, below the 451.58 average since the Wisconsin Hospital Association started reporting the data on April 9th. A total of 303 ventilators are in use as the availability of ventilators has trended positively in the past two weeks.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/20/2020 Negative Test Results 46,603 Positive Test Results 4,499 Hospitalizations 1,211 (27%) Deaths 230

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/20/2020 Deaths as of 4/20/2020 Female 53% 43% Male 47% 57% Total Number 4,499 230

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/20/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/20/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/20/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/20/2020 American Indian 39 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 124 3% 5 2% Black 1,048 23% 81 35% White 2,272 51% 137 60% Multiple or Other races 172 4% 0 0% Unknown 844 19% 5 2% Total 4,499 100% 230 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/20/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/20/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/20/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/20/2020 Hispanic or Latino 690 15% 12 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,893 64% 212 92% Unknown 916 20% 6 3% Total 4,499 100% 230 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county