State Still Not Using Full Testing Capacity
Death toll from COVID-19 grows to 230, 132 in Milwaukee County.
The state’s testing capacity for COVID-19 continues to substantially outpace the number of tests performed.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 1,433 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, below the capacity of 7,238 tests that the 36 active labs can process.
Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that testing capacity will need to increase to 85,000 tests per week, approximately 12,000 per day, for the state to reopen.
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the plan, known as the Badger Bounce Back, would signal to physicians that they can order more tests.
Evers said the Wisconsin National Guard would assist in testing local outbreaks, the first instance of which was supporting the testing of all 623 inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Correction over the weekend.
With the 1,423 new tests, DHS reported that 153 positive cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 4,499. “A large number of those have recovered,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a media briefing Monday.
The percentage of tests that came back positive was 10.68 percent, below the April average of 9.63 percent.
The death toll from the virus rose to 230, with 10 new deaths reported. Milwaukee County has seen 132 deaths from the virus, up seven from yesterday.
The hospitalization rate over the length of the outbreak is at 27 percent for those with confirmed cases (1,211 hospitalizations).
Statewide, 406 intensive care units remain available, below the 451.58 average since the Wisconsin Hospital Association started reporting the data on April 9th. A total of 303 ventilators are in use as the availability of ventilators has trended positively in the past two weeks.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary
|Status
|Number (%) of People as of 4/20/2020
|Negative Test Results
|46,603
|Positive Test Results
|4,499
|Hospitalizations
|1,211 (27%)
|Deaths
|230
Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
|Gender
|Confirmed Cases as of 4/20/2020
|Deaths as of 4/20/2020
|Female
|53%
|43%
|Male
|47%
|57%
|Total Number
|4,499
|230
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
|Race
|Number of cases as of 4/20/2020
|Percent of cases as of 4/20/2020
|Number of deaths as of 4/20/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 4/20/2020
|American Indian
|39
|1%
|2
|1%
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|124
|3%
|5
|2%
|Black
|1,048
|23%
|81
|35%
|White
|2,272
|51%
|137
|60%
|Multiple or Other races
|172
|4%
|0
|0%
|Unknown
|844
|19%
|5
|2%
|Total
|4,499
|100%
|230
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases as of 4/20/2020
|Percent of cases as of 4/20/2020
|Number of deaths as of 4/20/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 4/20/2020
|Hispanic or Latino
|690
|15%
|12
|5%
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|2,893
|64%
|212
|92%
|Unknown
|916
|20%
|6
|3%
|Total
|4,499
|100%
|230
|100%
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 4/20/2020
|Negative as of 4/20/2020
|Deaths as of 4/20/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 4/20/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 4/20/2020
|Adams
|4
|108
|1
|19.9
|25%
|Ashland
|2
|76
|0
|12.7
|0%
|Barron
|6
|555
|0
|13.3
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|107
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|285
|1,253
|1
|109.7
|0%
|Buffalo
|4
|136
|1
|30.4
|25%
|Burnett
|0
|64
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Calumet
|6
|256
|0
|12.0
|0%
|Chippewa
|20
|735
|0
|31.4
|0%
|Clark
|16
|142
|1
|46.4
|6%
|Columbia
|27
|569
|1
|47.4
|4%
|Crawford
|3
|156
|0
|18.4
|0%
|Dane
|364
|6,923
|19
|68.7
|5%
|Dodge
|19
|648
|1
|21.6
|5%
|Door
|9
|107
|1
|32.8
|11%
|Douglas
|8
|383
|0
|18.4
|0%
|Dunn
|9
|682
|0
|20.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|22
|1,454
|0
|21.4
|0%
|Florence
|2
|14
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|65
|1,008
|3
|63.5
|5%
|Forest
|0
|37
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Grant
|23
|406
|3
|44.4
|13%
|Green
|9
|236
|0
|24.4
|0%
|Green Lake
|1
|126
|0
|5.3
|0%
|Iowa
|6
|192
|0
|25.4
|0%
|Iron
|2
|27
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|12
|189
|1
|58.5
|8%
|Jefferson
|32
|638
|0
|37.8
|0%
|Juneau
|10
|245
|1
|37.9
|10%
|Kenosha
|257
|1,472
|5
|152.7
|2%
|Kewaunee
|8
|86
|1
|39.3
|13%
|La Crosse
|25
|1,538
|0
|21.2
|0%
|Lafayette
|3
|72
|0
|17.9
|0%
|Langlade
|0
|70
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Lincoln
|0
|132
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Manitowoc
|7
|221
|0
|8.8
|0%
|Marathon
|17
|493
|1
|12.6
|6%
|Marinette
|5
|217
|1
|12.3
|20%
|Marquette
|3
|120
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Menominee
|1
|17
|0
|21.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|2,191
|9,622
|132
|229.6
|6%
|Monroe
|13
|545
|0
|28.6
|0%
|Oconto
|5
|196
|0
|13.3
|0%
|Oneida
|6
|221
|0
|17.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|35
|876
|2
|18.9
|6%
|Ozaukee
|80
|666
|9
|90.6
|11%
|Pepin
|0
|87
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Pierce
|7
|301
|0
|16.8
|0%
|Polk
|4
|179
|0
|9.2
|0%
|Portage
|4
|219
|0
|5.7
|0%
|Price
|1
|49
|0
|7.4
|0%
|Racine
|174
|1,336
|10
|89.0
|6%
|Richland
|8
|191
|1
|45.6
|13%
|Rock
|80
|1,246
|4
|49.5
|5%
|Rusk
|4
|91
|0
|28.2
|0%
|Sauk
|34
|542
|3
|53.5
|9%
|Sawyer
|2
|204
|0
|12.2
|0%
|Shawano
|6
|236
|0
|14.6
|0%
|Sheboygan
|43
|641
|2
|37.3
|5%
|St. Croix
|11
|321
|0
|12.5
|0%
|Taylor
|0
|74
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|1
|366
|0
|3.4
|0%
|Vernon
|0
|288
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Vilas
|4
|92
|0
|18.5
|0%
|Walworth
|86
|540
|6
|83.5
|7%
|Washburn
|1
|120
|0
|6.4
|0%
|Washington
|86
|1,236
|3
|63.9
|3%
|Waukesha
|269
|2,682
|11
|67.4
|4%
|Waupaca
|4
|274
|1
|7.8
|25%
|Waushara
|2
|98
|0
|8.3
|0%
|Winnebago
|41
|838
|1
|24.1
|2%
|Wood
|2
|316
|0
|2.7
|0%
|Total
|4,499
|46,603
|230
|77.9
|5%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.