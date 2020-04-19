Court Watch

Karofsky Won 17 Milwaukee County Municipalities

Lost only Hales Corners and Franklin by small margins, got 86% in Shorewood.

By , Wisconsin Justice Initiative - Apr 19th, 2020 11:15 am
Jill Karofsky. Photo from Jill for Justice.

State Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky won in 17 of 19 Milwaukee County communities, losing to incumbent Dan Kelly in just Franklin and Hales Corners, both in the southern part of the county.

Karofsky, a Dane County judge, won Milwaukee County with 67 percent of the vote, compared to 39 percent for Kelly. She did best in Shorewood, where she captured 86 percent of the vote, winning 5,105 to 826 with two write-ins. She captured 76 percent of the vote in Milwaukee, her second-highest share of the total. She won there,  68,230 to  21,524 for Kelly, with 155 write-in votes.

2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Results - Milwaukee County

Kelly’s largest margin of victory was in Franklin, where he took 53 percent of the vote, beating Karofsky by 699 votes, 6,019 to 5,320 with six write-ins. He won 51 percent of the vote in Hales Corners, outpolling Karofsky by 48 votes, 1,231 to 1,183.

Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation

