Matt Rothschild

51 of 72 Counties Now Back Fair Maps

9 more counties and 15 more municipalities passed anti-gerrymandering referendums.

By - Apr 15th, 2020 04:52 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
51 counties have endorsed fair maps.

51 counties have endorsed fair maps.

Once again, the people spoke, loud and clear, in Wisconsin’s election.

Every advisory referendum on the ballot in Wisconsin to ban gerrymandering passed overwhelmingly.

Nine counties had nonbinding referendums asking people if they want independent, nonpartisan redistricting, and all nine voted overwhelmingly in favor:

Marquette County: 72%

Milwaukee County: 80%

Monroe County: 75%

Pierce County : 77%

Portage County: 75%

Rock County: 81%

St. Croix County: 76%

Trempealeau County: 77%

Wood County: 72%

To date, 51 of 72 counties in Wisconsin have by now supported nonpartisan redistricting, either through a referendum, a county board resolution or both.

Fifteen communities in northern Wisconsin held advisory referendums on banning gerrymandering, and they passed by lopsided margins there, as well:

Arbor Vitae: 81%

Boulder Junction: 80%

Crescent: 77%

Eagle River: 85%

Hazelhurst: 79%

Lac du Flambeau: 71%

Lake Tomahawk: 77%

Manitowish Waters: 70%

Pelican: 80%

Phelps: 72%

Pine Lake: 83%

Presque Isle: 76%

Rhinelander: 89%

Winchester 82%

Woodruff: 78%

More about the Gerrymandering of Legislative Districts

Categories: 50 Years After The Marches, Politics, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us