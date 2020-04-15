51 of 72 Counties Now Back Fair Maps

9 more counties and 15 more municipalities passed anti-gerrymandering referendums.

Once again, the people spoke, loud and clear, in Wisconsin’s election.

Every advisory referendum on the ballot in Wisconsin to ban gerrymandering passed overwhelmingly.

Nine counties had nonbinding referendums asking people if they want independent, nonpartisan redistricting, and all nine voted overwhelmingly in favor:

Marquette County: 72%

Milwaukee County: 80%

Monroe County: 75%

Pierce County : 77%

Portage County: 75%

Rock County: 81%

St. Croix County: 76%

Trempealeau County: 77%

Wood County: 72%

To date, 51 of 72 counties in Wisconsin have by now supported nonpartisan redistricting, either through a referendum, a county board resolution or both.

Fifteen communities in northern Wisconsin held advisory referendums on banning gerrymandering, and they passed by lopsided margins there, as well:

Arbor Vitae: 81%

Boulder Junction: 80%

Crescent: 77%

Eagle River: 85%

Hazelhurst: 79%

Lac du Flambeau: 71%

Lake Tomahawk: 77%

Manitowish Waters: 70%

Pelican: 80%

Phelps: 72%

Pine Lake: 83%

Presque Isle: 76%

Rhinelander: 89%

Winchester 82%

Woodruff: 78%