Federal Lawsuit Challenges April Election
Alleges voters were disenfranchised, seeks re-vote for them.
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in federal court by a group of Milwaukee-area residents asking for a partial or full re-vote of the presidential primary and spring election held April 7.
This is the first post-election lawsuit filed by voters who say they were disenfranchised by last-minute decisions made by lawmakers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 14 individuals who filed the lawsuit say they are a representation of voters statewide who were unable to vote.
“Because of the pandemic, people weren’t getting to vote in nursing homes, people, because of legitimate fear of their life, weren’t able to get to the polls,” said Jay Urban, a Milwaukee attorney representing plaintiffs.
According to the lawsuit, some plaintiffs are:
- Chrystal and Terron Edwards. The two, who are African American, live in Milwaukee and have three children. Terron is diabetic. Their son has spina bifida and their daughter has asthma. The couple ordered their absentee ballots in mid-March but never received them. They did not vote because of the chronic health conditions.
- Catherine Cooper, of Fox Point. She requested an absentee ballot that never came. Cooper did vote in person in the spring election. She was torn about it because of the health risks of COVID-19; more specifically, her mother, who lives with her, has compromised lungs and other health issues.
- Kileigh Hannah, of Fox Point. She ordered an absentee ballot on or about March 22 and did not receive it. She has multiple sclerosis and is immunosuppressed, so she is at high risk for contracting the new coronavirus and having life-threatening complications, according to the lawsuit. She did not vote.
- Kristopher and Katie Rowe, of Glendale. The two completed and mailed their absentee ballots April 1. Upon checking Wisconsin’s online database, there is no record of
either of them voting since the Feb. 18 election. Their ballots were never received by election officials and they will not count.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin against Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, could be the first of many in Wisconsin.
On Monday, the national and state Democratic Party’s top leaders said every option was on the table regarding the April 7 election, including a recount.
“It is hard to imagine a world where none of the candidates end up looking for legal recourse,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “Republican decisions not only endangered Wisconsinites but also sparked a legal cloud.”
The lawsuit is asking a court order to count “the votes of all those who were disenfranchised April 7.”
Vos and Fitzgerald couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
In addition to Vos and Fitzgerald, the lawsuit names the state, each legislative body, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which “had no choice but to implement this illegal scheme, and would be called upon to implement the remedies requested by plaintiffs.”
The day before Election Day, Gov. Tony Evers attempted to push back the election until June with an emergency order, but the Republican-controlled state Legislature immediately made an appeal to the state Supreme Court, which ruled 4-2 to strike the order down in just a matter of hours.
GOP lawmakers opposed delaying the election, saying it would leave vacancies in important local offices across the state.
On April 7, hundreds of people waited in line for hours to vote, particularly in Milwaukee and Green Bay where there were five and two polling places open, respectively.
On Monday, Wikler and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called on the state GOP and Trump administration to hold a vote-by-mail only special election May 12 for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District race.
Perez called what happened Tuesday in Wisconsin “voter suppression on steroids.”
When asked if the state Democratic Party would be willing to file a lawsuit in order to stop an in-person election May 12, Wikler said “all options were on the table.”
First Federal Lawsuit Filed Following Wisconsin’s April 7 Election was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the 2020 Spring Primary
- Rep. David Crowley declares victory in County Executive race - State Rep. David Crowley - Apr 13th, 2020
- Some 6,000 City Ballots Lost in Mail - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- Federal Lawsuit Challenges April Election - Corri Hess - Apr 13th, 2020
- City Accepts Ballots Without Clear Postmarks - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- “Voter Suppression At Its Worst,” DNC Chair Tom Perez Says - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 13th, 2020
- The State of Politics: Many Heroes Amid Election Chaos - Steven Walters - Apr 13th, 2020
- Why Many Absentee Ballots Lack Postmarks - Ruth Conniff - Apr 13th, 2020
- Letter to Attorney Generals - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Apr 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Commission “Zoom Bombed” - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2020
- Thousands of Absentee Ballots Might Not Count - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 10th, 2020
- Jill Karofsky statement on Tuesday’s election - Jill Karofsky - Apr 10th, 2020
- Health Officials Will Track Election Day COVID-19 Spread - Miranda Suarez - Apr 10th, 2020
- Inside Milwaukee’s Vote Counting Operation - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 10th, 2020
- Did High Court Ignore Their Rules on Election Case? - Erik Gunn - Apr 9th, 2020
- Johnson, Baldwin Urge U.S. Postal Service IG to Launch Absentee Ballot Investigation - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Apr 9th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Delivers Weekly Democratic Radio Address on Public Health after the April 7 Spring Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 9th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz: Statement on Missing Ballots for Oshkosh and Appleton - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Apr 8th, 2020
- City Calls for USPS Investigation Into Missing Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2020
- One Million In State Voted By Mail - Laurel White - Apr 8th, 2020
- Senator Feyen Statement on Undelivered Absentee Ballots in Oshkosh - State Sen. Dan Feyen - Apr 8th, 2020
- Some Wore Masks, Some Didn’t - Edgar Mendez - Apr 8th, 2020
- Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation - Bruce Murphy - Apr 8th, 2020
- Milwaukee’s Voter Turnout Is Way Down - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult - James Rowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- Why Does Madison Have More Voting Sites Than Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- After Recovering from COVID-19, Rep. Bowen Worked to Assist Voters with Coronavirus - State Rep. David Bowen - Apr 7th, 2020
- No Election Results Until April 13th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Long Lines at Milwaukee’s Polling Places - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Detente Ends for Evers, Legislature - Melanie Conklin - Apr 7th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Message to Wisconsinites on Election Day - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 7th, 2020
- Wisconsin leaders fail to ensure safe election during COVID-19 - WISPIRG Foundation - Apr 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Decimates Urban Polling Places - Henry Redman - Apr 7th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Learn More About The Candidates On Your Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2020
- Where Are the Missing Ballots? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Statement on Supreme Court of Wisconsin Ruling Allowing In-Person Voting Tomorrow - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Absentee Ballots Must Be Mailed Back By April 7th - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Legislative Leaders React to Favorable Decision by U.S. Supreme Court - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling on April 7 Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Supreme Court Reinstates Election, Overrules Evers - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 6th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republican Hypocrisy on Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 6th, 2020
- Representative Lisa Subeck Stands with Governor Evers on Suspending In-Person Voting - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Apr 6th, 2020
- Governor Evers Suspends In-Person Voting Until June - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 6th, 2020
- Statement: Executive Order by Governor Evers - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 6th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 6th, 2020
- Holding Election Angers Municipal Officials - Laurel White - Apr 6th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson Coordinates National Guard Deployment For Spring Primary General Election - George Christenson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Op Ed: Holding the Election Could Kill People - Tom Nelson - Apr 5th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin GOP Leaders Make No Election Changes in Special Session - Rob Mentzer - Apr 4th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Special Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 4th, 2020
- WisGOP Statement Upon Filing Appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Apr 4th, 2020
- Appeals Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Extension - Ruth Conniff - Apr 4th, 2020
- Mayoral Candidate Sues To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Legislative Leaders Release Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Drive-Up Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: Should Elected Officials Work the Polls? - Gregory Humphrey - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Will Have Only Five In-Person Voting Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Sending Milwaukee to the polls has never been this frightening - Ald. Milele Coggs - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Applauds Evers’ Call to Stop In-person Voting - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Governor Evers Calls Special Legislative Session To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Statement of Marlene Ott, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Judge Conley’s Order Regarding Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Absentee Ballot Deadlines Extended, Election Not Delayed by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers Statement on April 7th Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 1st, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers’ Statement on Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 1st, 2020
- Vote Absentee, Local Officials Plead - Graham Kilmer - Apr 1st, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans Risk Public Health With Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 1st, 2020
- Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary - Bernie Sanders - Apr 1st, 2020
- City Forecasts Election Results Two Days Late - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Supreme Court Upholds Photo ID Requirement for Absentee Voters - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 31st, 2020
- Will No One Have the Courage and Good Sense to Postpone the Spring General Election? - Ald. Bob Donovan - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Evers, Republicans Spar on Holding Election - Erik Gunn - Mar 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Worker Staffing Drops As Cases Rise - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 29th, 2020
- Supreme Decision - Bill Lueders - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Federal Judge Won’t Delay Spring Election - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Milwaukee Establishes Drive-Up Early Voting - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 27th, 2020
- Governor Calls for Mail-In Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 27th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson and All 19 Municipal Clerks in Milwaukee County Ask State Leadership for April 7th Spring General Election Changes - George Christenson - Mar 27th, 2020
- Fitzgerald Rejects Evers’ Idea as Fantasy - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- Rep. Hintz Statement on Election Access and Safety - State Rep. Gordon Hintz - Mar 27th, 2020
- Statement: County Clerks’ Clear Violation of the Law - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- City Will Accept Absentee Ballots, Serve as Required Witness at Five Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Legislature Delay Election? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 25th, 2020
- 23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering - Matt Rothschild - Mar 25th, 2020
- Barrett Calls for Mail-In Only Election, Delay - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cancels Early Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Milwaukee Closing Early Voting Sites - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Online Voter Registration Reinstated by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2020
- Governor Evers Doesn’t Want Election Rescheduled - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 20th, 2020
- Voters Wanting Absentee Ballot Must be Registered by March 18th - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- 9 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 19th, 2020
- Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 18th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Common Council Races - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Executive Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: State Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2020