House of Correction Has 7 COVID-19 Cases

The first confirmed case was announced Friday. Six more inmates being tested.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County House of Correction (HOC) has seven people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in their custody.

Just five days ago the HOC announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. At that time, County Executive Chris Abele released a statement saying there were several others in the facility showing symptoms.

Now, of the seven that have tested positive, five are in the quarantine dormitory, and two are at local hospitals because they required medical care that couldn’t be administered at the House of Correction. The HOC has 80 beds that can be used for quarantine space.

On top of the seven that have tested positive, the HOC has six inmates that are showing symptoms and have been tested. Those results are expected to come back over the next three days.

It was also announced last week that a nurse that worked in the Milwaukee County Jail tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said the individual started showing symptoms on April 2 and had not been in the jail since March 31, and she wore personal protective equipment while she worked at the jail.

As of that announcement, Lucas said there were no staff or inmates at the Milwaukee County Jail that had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wellpath LLC, a private healthcare provider, is in charge of medical services at both the jail and the HOC.

In Milwaukee County, the latest data shows there are 1,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19. And 56 people have died because of complications from the disease.