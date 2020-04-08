Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin now has over 100 deaths directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 46 in Milwaukee County.

That comes as public pandemic models, including one from the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS), predict that the worst has yet to come for the state. A revised model from the University of Washington predicts Wisconsin’s daily death total to peak on April 15th.

DHS reported seven new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 99, but a Milwaukee County dashboard confirms an additional two deaths as of 7:00 a.m.

The state reported 178 new cases of the disease Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,756. In Milwaukee County there are 1,417 cases, including over 1,100 in the city according to the county’s public dashboard.

Statewide, the hospitalization rate held steady at 29 percent of those who tested positive, with 790 people requiring hospitalization throughout the course of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsin residents testing negative for the virus has risen to 30,115. Since the start of April, 11.58 percent of people tested under state guidelines have tested positive.

