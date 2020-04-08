Jeramey Jannene
Daily

COVID-19 Death Total Crosses 100 in Wisconsin

2,756 positive cases, including 1,417 in Milwaukee County.

By - Apr 8th, 2020 01:59 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin now has over 100 deaths directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 46 in Milwaukee County.

That comes as public pandemic models, including one from the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS), predict that the worst has yet to come for the state. A revised model from the University of Washington predicts Wisconsin’s daily death total to peak on April 15th.

DHS reported seven new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 99, but a Milwaukee County dashboard confirms an additional two deaths as of 7:00 a.m.

The state reported 178 new cases of the disease Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,756. In Milwaukee County there are 1,417 cases, including over 1,100 in the city according to the county’s public dashboard.

Statewide, the hospitalization rate held steady at 29 percent of those who tested positive, with 790 people requiring hospitalization throughout the course of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsin residents testing negative for the virus has risen to 30,115. Since the start of April, 11.58 percent of people tested under state guidelines have tested positive.

Charts and Maps

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us