Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates
Only three of the 18 races are contested.
Every county resident has a Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors race on their ballot, but only three of the 18 districts have contested races. We have previewed those races.
The candidates are vying for a two-year term representing their district on the county’s leading legislative body. They’re responsible for everything from county policies on parks and transit to approving the county budget. The position is part-time.
Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.
Not sure what district you’re in? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.
District 4
As a lifelong activist, Ryan Clancy has consistently stood in defense of civil rights and social justice.
In high school, after organizing a peer-published student newspaper, he was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, who saved him from expulsion and awarded him the Young Civil Libertarian of the Year.
After graduating from Beloit College with a degree in English and a secondary teaching certification, Clancy was accepted into the U.S. Peace Corps, where he assisted veteran English teachers on a remote island in the Philippines.
While engaging in non-profit event production, and operating a retail store in Milwaukee’s Menominee Valley, Clancy travelled to Iraq in 2003 to protest the impending U.S. invasion, was prosecuted by the federal government, and was successfully represented by the ACLU a second time. As he was being prosecuted, Ryan worked with US State Department grant recipients doing peace and reconciliation work with groups of youth from the US and Iraq, as well as other areas of conflict.
Clancy taught as a substitute for Milwaukee Public Schools, then full-time for an MPS instrumentality charter school, in which he served as the MTEA building representative.
After the school was closed due to declining district enrollment and revenue, Clancy and his spouse Becky opened Bounce Milwaukee, an entertainment complex and community hub.
Bounce has received numerous awards, including top honors in the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work”, and numerous Green Masters awards for environmental, social and community sustainability.
Clancy went on to found the Progressive Restaurant and Activists of Wisconsin Network, which brings together restaurants and consumers to advocate for higher wages and better working conditions across the service industry.
He continues to volunteer with organizations such as the ACLU, which continues to keep him out of trouble. Mostly.
Clancy has a Master’s degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding. He lives with his wife Becky, his five children, and a hedgehog named Sacha in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.
As County Supervisor, Ryan is looking forward to using his unique skills, experience and advocacy to benefit all of Milwaukee’s residents.
I have lived in Milwaukee County my entire life and grew up seeing my family benefit from many County services. Whether relying on public transit getting to and from work or attending many gatherings with my family and friends at our parks, we knew we could depend on County services. I was raised to respect and care for my community and to always give back. That’s the message that I share with my own children.
Today I am an educator and community organizer deeply committed to increasing residents’ voices in local government. Milwaukee is a great County, but over the years our neighborhoods have lost many vital public services. I have dedicated my life to educating residents. I have worked to find ways to elevate their voices and create solutions on issues that impact their daily lives.
I am ready to bring that energy to Milwaukee County government and will work hard to make a difference for the residents of district 4!
District 6
Shawn grew up in Franklin, Wisconsin, loving the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
He lives in Wauwatosa with his wife, Liz, and their three kids and two dogs.
Shawn currently serves as Vice President of the Wauwatosa School Board and is an active volunteer for the Wauwatosa School District.
He’s the financial power of attorney for – and the biggest fan of – his 99-year-old grandfather, Art.
He spends his “free time” taking in his kids’ academic and athletic events, walking the dogs, telling terrible dad jokes, and grabbing dinner with Liz.
I am running for supervisor to preserve parks and transit routes. Also to advocate for senior centers, outreach for the homeless, and health initiatives. My activism as a citizen drives me to do more as a supervisor. Please google my name as evidence.
District 11
Andrew Moriarity is a Milwaukee native who has dedicated his life to the service of his community and his nation. Committed to Milwaukee, he serves the county as a teacher, coach and air national guardsman. He wants to be county supervisor to ensure that his neighborhood stays healthy and prosperous.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, I have dedicated my life to public service. I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). I am a past President of the UWM Alumni Association.
I was twice elected to the Wisconsin Assembly where I served as co-chair of the Joint Audit Committee. I was then elected three times to the Wisconsin State Senate, where I chaired the Senate Education Committee and served as a member of the Joint Committee on Finance.
In 2008, I was elected Milwaukee County Clerk and re-elected in 2012. I have served in various administrative positions at the City of Milwaukee, including City Budget Director.
As a faculty member at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), I taught State and Local Government and Applied Economics.
Good leaders listen. I will listen and respond to your concerns. I have spent a lifetime listening, building relationships and gaining the experience needed to be your voice on the County Board. I’m ready to lead on day one.
My wife, Mary Ann, and I live on the southwest side of Milwaukee. We have two grown children and two grandchildren.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 Spring Election Candidates
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
More about the 2020 Spring Primary
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 5th, 2020
- Wisconsin GOP Leaders Make No Election Changes in Special Session - Rob Mentzer - Apr 4th, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Special Session - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 4th, 2020
- WisGOP Statement Upon Filing Appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court - Republican Party of Wisconsin - Apr 4th, 2020
- Appeals Court Upholds Absentee Ballot Extension - Ruth Conniff - Apr 4th, 2020
- Mayoral Candidate Sues To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Common Council Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2020
- Legislative Leaders Release Statement on 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Photo Gallery: Drive-Up Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: Should Elected Officials Work the Polls? - Gregory Humphrey - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Will Have Only Five In-Person Voting Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Sending Milwaukee to the polls has never been this frightening - Ald. Milele Coggs - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Applauds Evers’ Call to Stop In-person Voting - County Executive Chris Abele - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Governor Evers Calls Special Legislative Session To Delay Election - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Statement of Marlene Ott, President of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans - Apr 3rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers’ Statement on Judge Conley’s Order Regarding Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Absentee Ballot Deadlines Extended, Election Not Delayed by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers Statement on April 7th Election - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Apr 1st, 2020
- Press Release: Gov. Evers’ Statement on Upcoming April 7 Election - Gov. Tony Evers - Apr 1st, 2020
- Vote Absentee, Local Officials Plead - Graham Kilmer - Apr 1st, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Republicans Risk Public Health With Election - Bruce Murphy - Apr 1st, 2020
- Sanders Statement on Wisconsin Primary - Bernie Sanders - Apr 1st, 2020
- City Forecasts Election Results Two Days Late - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Supreme Court Upholds Photo ID Requirement for Absentee Voters - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 31st, 2020
- Will No One Have the Courage and Good Sense to Postpone the Spring General Election? - Ald. Bob Donovan - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Treasurer Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Vote Absentee: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 31st, 2020
- Evers, Republicans Spar on Holding Election - Erik Gunn - Mar 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Election Worker Staffing Drops As Cases Rise - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 29th, 2020
- Supreme Decision - Bill Lueders - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Executive - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 29th, 2020
- Federal Judge Won’t Delay Spring Election - Laurel White - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 29 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5 - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Vote Absentee: Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2020
- Milwaukee Establishes Drive-Up Early Voting - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 27th, 2020
- Governor Calls for Mail-In Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 27th, 2020
- County Clerk Christenson and All 19 Municipal Clerks in Milwaukee County Ask State Leadership for April 7th Spring General Election Changes - George Christenson - Mar 27th, 2020
- Fitzgerald Rejects Evers’ Idea as Fantasy - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- Statement: County Clerks’ Clear Violation of the Law - Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald - Mar 27th, 2020
- City Will Accept Absentee Ballots, Serve as Required Witness at Five Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 26th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Will Legislature Delay Election? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 25th, 2020
- 23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering - Matt Rothschild - Mar 25th, 2020
- Barrett Calls for Mail-In Only Election, Delay - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 24th, 2020
- Milwaukee Cancels Early Voting - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Milwaukee Closing Early Voting Sites - City of Milwaukee Election Commission - Mar 22nd, 2020
- Online Voter Registration Reinstated by Federal Judge - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2020
- Governor Evers Doesn’t Want Election Rescheduled - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 20th, 2020
- Voters Wanting Absentee Ballot Must be Registered by March 18th - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- 9 Election Takeaways - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 19th, 2020
- Election Results: 2020 Spring Primary - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 18th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Board Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Common Council Races - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: County Executive Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Circuit Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: State Supreme Court Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Comptroller Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: City Attorney Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2020
- Vote Tuesday: Mayoral Candidates - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2020