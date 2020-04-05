Only three of the 18 races are contested.

Milwaukeeans voting in the April 7th Spring Election will find a wide variety of races and referendums on their ballots. While we would normally preview all of the races in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts. Because a record number of voters will be voting absentee, we are publishing our previews earlier than usual. At the time of publication, absentee ballots must be received by April 13th (using one of the five city drop-off sites is recommended). See links to additional previews and election coverage at the end of this article.

Every county resident has a Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors race on their ballot, but only three of the 18 districts have contested races. We have previewed those races.

The candidates are vying for a two-year term representing their district on the county’s leading legislative body. They’re responsible for everything from county policies on parks and transit to approving the county budget. The position is part-time.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Not sure what district you’re in? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

District 4

Ryan Clancy

As a lifelong activist, Ryan Clancy has consistently stood in defense of civil rights and social justice. In high school, after organizing a peer-published student newspaper, he was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, who saved him from expulsion and awarded him the Young Civil Libertarian of the Year. ​After graduating from Beloit College with a degree in English and a secondary teaching certification, Clancy was accepted into the U.S. Peace Corps, where he assisted veteran English teachers on a remote island in the Philippines. While engaging in non-profit event production, and operating a retail store in Milwaukee’s Menominee Valley, Clancy travelled to Iraq in 2003 to protest the impending U.S. invasion, was prosecuted by the federal government, and was successfully represented by the ACLU a second time. As he was being prosecuted, Ryan worked with US State Department grant recipients doing peace and reconciliation work with groups of youth from the US and Iraq, as well as other areas of conflict.

Clancy taught as a substitute for Milwaukee Public Schools, then full-time for an MPS instrumentality charter school, in which he served as the MTEA building representative. After the school was closed due to declining district enrollment and revenue, Clancy and his spouse Becky opened Bounce Milwaukee, an entertainment complex and community hub. Bounce has received numerous awards, including top honors in the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work”, and numerous Green Masters awards for environmental, social and community sustainability. Clancy went on to found the Progressive Restaurant and Activists of Wisconsin Network, which brings together restaurants and consumers to advocate for higher wages and better working conditions across the service industry. ​He continues to volunteer with organizations such as the ACLU, which continues to keep him out of trouble. Mostly. Clancy has a Master’s degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding. He lives with his wife Becky, his five children, and a hedgehog named Sacha in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. ​As County Supervisor, Ryan is looking forward to using his unique skills, experience and advocacy to benefit all of Milwaukee’s residents.

Andrea Rodriguez

I have lived in Milwaukee County my entire life and grew up seeing my family benefit from many County services. Whether relying on public transit getting to and from work or attending many gatherings with my family and friends at our parks, we knew we could depend on County services. I was raised to respect and care for my community and to always give back. That’s the message that I share with my own children. Today I am an educator and community organizer deeply committed to increasing residents’ voices in local government. Milwaukee is a great County, but over the years our neighborhoods have lost many vital public services. I have dedicated my life to educating residents. I have worked to find ways to elevate their voices and create solutions on issues that impact their daily lives. I am ready to bring that energy to Milwaukee County government and will work hard to make a difference for the residents of district 4!

District 6

Shawn Rolland

Shawn grew up in Franklin, Wisconsin, loving the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He lives in Wauwatosa with his wife, Liz, and their three kids and two dogs. Shawn currently serves as Vice President of the Wauwatosa School Board and is an active volunteer for the Wauwatosa School District. He’s the financial power of attorney for – and the biggest fan of – his 99-year-old grandfather, Art. He spends his “free time” taking in his kids’ academic and athletic events, walking the dogs, telling terrible dad jokes, and grabbing dinner with Liz.

Barb Schoenherr

I am running for supervisor to preserve parks and transit routes. Also to advocate for senior centers, outreach for the homeless, and health initiatives. My activism as a citizen drives me to do more as a supervisor. Please google my name as evidence.

District 11

Andrew Moriarity

Andrew Moriarity is a Milwaukee native who has dedicated his life to the service of his community and his nation. Committed to Milwaukee, he serves the county as a teacher, coach and air national guardsman. He wants to be county supervisor to ensure that his neighborhood stays healthy and prosperous.

Joseph J. Czarnezki