1,550 COVID-19 Cases, Biggest One Day Increase

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin just reported its biggest one day increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The state now has 1,550 confirmed cases of the disease according to the Department of Health Services.

The 199-case day-over-day increase is the biggest reported by the state by over 26 percent, even as the number of people tested holds steady at approximately 1,650. There are still not enough tests to test everyone.

For the first time DHS also reported the hospitalization rate. At 26 percent, it’s in line with an estimate from DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Monday that 20 to 25 percent of confirmed cases require hospitalization.

There are far more unconfirmed cases of COVID-19. And those with mild symptoms are not able to get tested because of the limited availability of testing supplies. Governor Tony Evers announced a public-private partnership to increase testing capacity Monday, but even with that state officials said they don’t expect everyone to be able to be tested.

“Testing will still require a doctor’s order and these partners are not a testing site themselves,” said Palm.

Evers, Palm and others said they expect the number of people testing positive to continue to grow and that it could take weeks for the results of the “safer at home” order to be seen in the data.

“The number you are seeing today and in the near term are people that were infected before we started ‘safer at home,'” said Palm on Friday.

In its April 1st update the state reported 24 deaths, including 11 in Milwaukee County. But the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed that the county number had risen to 16 shortly before the state released its data.

The number of Wisconsin residents testing negative for the disease has risen to 18,819. A total of 1,643 people had tests processed, with both positive and negative results, over the past 24 hours. Over 40 labs, including two public labs, are processing samples.

Statewide 50 of the 72 counties are now reporting cases. The state reports 780 cases in Milwaukee County and 3,942 residents testing negative.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/1/2020 Negative Test Result 18,819 Positive Test Result 1,550 Hospitalizations 398 (26%) Deaths 24*

Percent of total COVID-19 cases by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/1/2020 Deaths as of 4/1/2020 Female 52% 42% Male 48% 58% Total Number 1,550 24*

Percent of total COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Confirmed Cases as of 4/1/2020 Deaths as of 4/1/2020 <10 0% 0% 10-19 1% 0% 20-29 12% 0% 30-39 14% 0% 40-49 16% 4% 50-59 19% 25% 60-69 20% 21% 70-79 11% 25% 80-89 5% 21% 90+ 1% 4% Total Number 1,550 24*

Number of positive results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/1/2020 Negative as of 4/1/2020 Deaths as of 4/1/2020 Adams 0 39 0 Ashland 1 38 0 Barron 0 159 0 Bayfield 3 44 0 Brown 11 255 0 Buffalo 1 51 0 Burnett 0 30 0 Calumet 2 67 0 Chippewa 10 260 0 Clark 5 57 0 Columbia 13 287 0 Crawford 1 66 0 Dane 215 3,696 2 Dodge 13 241 0 Door 1 50 0 Douglas 7 137 0 Dunn 3 226 0 Eau Claire 12 530 0 Florence 0 2 0 Fond du Lac 24 367 2 Forest 0 15 0 Grant 2 116 0 Green 7 110 0 Green Lake 0 39 0 Iowa 3 91 0 Iron 1 7 1 Jackson 2 54 0 Jefferson 12 226 0 Juneau 4 96 0 Kenosha 54 618 0 Kewaunee 0 19 0 La Crosse 19 641 0 Lafayette 0 27 0 Langlade 0 35 0 Lincoln 0 64 0 Manitowoc 0 83 0 Marathon 5 224 0 Marinette 2 52 0 Marquette 2 54 0 Menominee 1 5 0 Milwaukee 780 3,942 11* Monroe 2 193 0 Oconto 1 45 0 Oneida 3 79 0 Outagamie 12 215 0 Ozaukee 46 248 3 Pepin 0 36 0 Pierce 7 138 0 Polk 0 73 0 Portage 1 91 0 Price 0 24 0 Racine 28 420 0 Richland 2 123 0 Rock 17 539 1 Rusk 0 27 0 Sauk 14 228 2 Sawyer 0 40 0 Shawano 0 68 0 Sheboygan 12 139 0 St. Croix 6 115 0 Taylor 0 31 0 Trempealeau 0 116 0 Vernon 0 119 0 Vilas 3 33 0 Walworth 12 188 0 Washburn 0 39 0 Washington 44 546 0 Waukesha 107 1,277 1 Waupaca 2 66 1 Waushara 0 28 0 Winnebago 13 240 0 Wood 2 175 0 Total 1,550 18,819 24*

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s data portal shows 16 COVID-19 certified deaths as 4/1/2020.