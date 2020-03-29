Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Case Count Rises to 1,112

10 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County as of Sunday morning, all African Americans over the age of 50.

Wisconsin now has 1,112 positive cases of COVID-19 according to newly released figures from the Department of Health Services.

The figures, current as of 9 p.m. on Saturday evening and released Sunday afternoon, include positive cases in 42 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. But that doesn’t mean infected individuals aren’t present in the other 30 counties. “I would characterize the risk in all Wisconsin counties as high right now,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, in a media briefing Friday.

Data released alongside the case count shows that the cases are occurring most commonly in individuals aged 60 to 69 (20 percent of total cases), but confirmed cases are occurring in every other age group. Fourteen percent of cases have been recorded on individuals 29 and younger, 15 percent in individuals 30 to 39, 17 percent in individuals 40 to 49, 18 percent in individuals 50 to 59, 10 percent in individuals aged 70 to 79 and five percent for individuals aged 80 and above.

While specific data has not been provided by the state, the majority of confirmed cases are likely only in individuals requiring hospitalization or serving as healthcare workers. A DHS memo provides guidance to physicians and the 40 labs processing tests in the state on who to test as part of a four-tier system. Individuals experiencing mild systems are encouraged to stay home and self quarantine.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported the 10th death from the disease Sunday morning. All of the deaths in Milwaukee County have been African American individuals over the age of 50, a fact which Governor Tony Evers called a “crisis within a crisis” Friday.

At least 43 percent of COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee County are in African Americans, while only 27.2 percent of county residents identify as African American. According to county data, 28 percent of COVID-19 cases don’t have a known race. Eliminating those cases pushes the African American percentage to 59.6 percent of cases.

The state reported a total of 1,441 new individuals were tested in the latest data release, down from 2,239 reported yesterday. A total of 16,550 people have tested negative. The positive case rate of the new test results was 8.54 percent, the highest rate since March 15th.

Data

All statewide case data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported as of 9 p.m. the previous evening.

Maps and Charts

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results

Test Results Number of People Negative 16550 Positive 1112 Deaths 13*

Number of Positive Results by County

Wisconsin County Total Cases Total Deaths Bayfield 2 0 Brown 6 0 Calumet 1 0 Chippewa 4 0 Clark 3 0 Columbia 9 0 Dane 172 1 Dodge 8 0 Douglas 6 0 Dunn 3 0 Eau Claire 10 0 Fond du Lac 20 1 Grant 1 0 Green 4 0 Iowa 3 0 Iron 1 1 Jefferson 8 0 Juneau 3 0 Kenosha 29 0 La Crosse 15 0 Marathon 1 0 Marinette 1 0 Milwaukee 565 5* Monroe 1 0 Oneida 1 0 Outagamie 6 0 Ozaukee 34 3 Pierce 4 0 Portage 1 0 Racine 17 0 Richland 2 0 Rock 14 0 Sauk 12 1 Sheboygan 8 0 St. Croix 4 0 Vilas 2 0 Walworth 6 0 Washington 31 0 Waukesha 83 0 Waupaca 1 1 Winnebago 8 0 Wood 2 0 Total 1112 13*

*Milwaukee County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths as of 3/29/2020 at 3:41 a.m. which brings the total deaths connected to COVID-19 to at least 18.