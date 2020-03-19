Jeramey Jannene

Mayor Tom Barrett Exposed to COVID-19, In Self-Quarantine

Barrett will continue to work from home for the next 14 days.

By - Mar 19th, 2020 08:18 pm
Mayor Tom Barrett addresses the media alongside Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Mayor Tom Barrett addresses the media last week alongside Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik. File photo by Jeramey Jannene.

There’s going to be an empty office at Milwaukee City Hall for the next two weeks.

Mayor Tom Barrett is voluntarily entering self-quarantine after learning that he came into contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrett will continue to work from his Washington Heights home.

“I have consulted with public health officials and they have recommended 14 days of self-quarantine and therefore that’s what I will be doing,” said Barrett in a statement. “I am following best practices by self-isolating. In an effort to maintain social distancing the last several days, I have been continuing my duties and responsibilities by teleconference and videoconference and I expect to do the same during this time of self-quarantine.”

Barrett appeared via video on a call with the media Thursday afternoon as part of a daily Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management update and, based on the background, appeared to be at home.

He’s the second Milwaukee elected official to enter self-quarantine after exposure. State Representative Jonathan Brostoff entered quarantine after learning from the Department of Health Services that he had come in contact with someone who had been exposed.

Barrett, who is running for re-election, is 66 years old.

