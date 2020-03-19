Bittercube Offering Delivery Cocktails, Online Classes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While there won’t be any nights out on the town this weekend, Milwaukee-based bitters manufacturer Bittercube doesn’t want you to miss out on having a cocktail. They’ll deliver it to you.

“The majority of our business is supplying bitters to bars and restaurants,” said Bittercube co-owner Ira Koplowitz in an interview. That business has all but dried up following the state’s emergency order closing bars and restaurants to in-house customers. Koplowitz has first-hand knowledge of that, the company’s bazaar and bar on W. Lisbon Ave. is also closed. “We have a lot of receivables, but the people that owe us money, unfortunately, aren’t able to pay us,” said the cocktail expert.

So Koplowitz and his business partner Nick Kosevich improvised. They’ll host four virtual classes on Saturday, two on making Old Fashioneds and two on making “the sour” (also known as a daiquiri, gimlet or whiskey sour). They’ll even deliver the supplies to you.

“It’s definitely not something we would do if not for the pandemic,” said Koplowitz. “We are trying to be creative.”

The classes, which include a lesson on how to make two cocktails per session, cost $10 per household. Supply kits, including the necessary bitters, liquor, and other mixers, are available at Bittercube, 4820 W. Lisbon Ave., or via delivery. Participants can also use their own supplies.

The first class starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and the last kicks off at 8 p.m. Each class will run for 60 to 90 minutes.

Want to skip the mixology portion and get right to the drinking? Bittercube is offering “pre-made, pre-bottled, sealed” cocktails that it will sell via carryout or delivery. Koplowitz said he believes the alcohol delivery service complies with guidance issued by the city and state relative to the pandemic, though the pre-existing Wisconsin Department of Revenue website says the sale must take place at the retailer.

Orders for same-day delivery must be placed by 2 p.m. Deliveries will take place between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Delivery recipients must be 21 years old and present a valid photo ID.

The full menu is available online. Event tickets are available through the Bittercube website.