10 Ways to Stay Safe Yet Active

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The term “social distancing” has become popular in recent weeks, and for good reason. Social distancing, removing yourself from large groups of people, has become one of the best ways the average citizen can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading at a rapid rate. By limiting interaction with as many people as possible, you are lowering your chances of giving the virus to someone else, or getting it yourself.

Of course there’s a serious downside to this, as the community we live in slowly shuts down as less and less people go outside. So the Urban Milwaukee team decided to put together some ideas of how Milwaukee citizens can stay busy, have fun and help their community while still self-quarantining.

1. Purchase Gift Cards to Your Favorite Businesses and Use Them Later

Many of your favorite local restaurants, gyms, spas and shops offer gift cards either online, or if they are still open, in person (don’t loiter if you go in person, however). This way you can make sure you are still supporting these businesses even if you can’t physically be there. Plus you’ll have something to look forward to once this is over.

2. Check Out the Online Stores

A number of local shops in Milwaukee have online stores. Getting some goodies shipped to your door rather than going out to shop will help prevent virus spreading, will support local Milwaukee artists and small shop owners, and might just brighten up your quarantined home.

3. Visit Local Parks

While some have closed their buildings and trails, many of the Milwaukee County Parks are still open to the public. Going outside, as long as you are not with a big group, is still encouraged by the CDC. So it’s the perfect time to try hiking trails or enjoy Mother Nature at the parks. To find the closest park to you, follow this link.

4. Keep Up to Date with GoFundMe

We all have our favorite local hang out, a restaurant, bar or business that means something special to us. For some of them, closing their doors for a few weeks could mean closing their doors for good. One example, as we’ve written, is the bar This Is It!, which is asking for donations. And there are sure to be others. So you might want to keep up to date with fundraising pages to make sure your favorite home away from home stays open for good, and perhaps donate to that cause.

5. Look Into Animal Foster Care

Since you have to stay home for awhile why not look into fostering an animal in need? No more excuses of having such a busy schedule, and never being home, now is when you could do this. Whether it’s for a couple of days or a couple of months, your help may be welcomed by adoption centers that have lost their staff of volunteers and regular flow of families looking for a new friend. Apply to be a foster parent from MADACC, or the Humane Society and pick up a quarantine buddy.

6. Clean Up the Neighborhood

Remember, going outside for some exercise still counts as social distancing. And with the snow melting there’s a clear need for neighborhood clean ups. So grab some gloves and a trash bag and head outside. The activity of spring cleaning can help elevate your mood, and give you a feeling of accomplishment, which can be a balm to bored stay-at-homes.

7. Vote Absentee

Don’t forget we still have an election happening! Local and national elections will take place on April 7 in Wisconsin and even though it is encouraged not to physically go to the polls, it is still utterly important to cast your ballot. To find out more about the deadline to get your absentee ballot, click here. To find out more about how Milwaukee and Wisconsin will be handling elections during this pandemic, check out our article here.

8. Check in on Those in Need

Be sure to use caution, but family, friends and neighbors who still have to leave the house for work, those with a weaker immune system, or those who are elderly are going to have a much more difficult time during this pandemic. You might consider being a good samaritan for those who still must work or are incapacitated: volunteer to pick up groceries, take dogs for a walk, or help out with the kids whose schools have closed.

9. Come Together on Social Media

Yes, social media can be a annoying and intrusive, but in times like these it can also help a community come together and help each other out. So rep your favorite MKE merchandise and tag the artist, ask to help on neighborhood boards, and give recommendations on how you are staying safe yet sane during this challenging time — all of which can show that we are all together in this fight.

10. Stay Current With the News

Staying up to date on what is happening in your community is the best way to help it. Knowing what you should be doing to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading, and when you should be doing it will help slow the spread and keep your community safer. For more information on everything related to COVID-19, check out our the new coronavirus tab on our website.