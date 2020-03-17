Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In the Age of Drumpf we have heard repeated attacks on the press, urging readers not to pay attention to the media. And now, as the world faces a pandemic, it’s clear that we need the news more than ever. Our lives literally depend on access to accurate information.

For the readers we serve, that has never been more true. Local, county and state officials need to get their information out to the citizens quickly: we need accurate stories to go viral as rapidly as possible to match the speed of the virus we are all trying to resist and overcome.

We here at Urban Milwaukee do not take this task lightly and in response to the crisis we are working longer hours and have published many, many stories, updates and press releases about the coronavirus pandemic and its various and wide-ranging affects on Milwaukee and the state. We suggest you check our website frequently for breaking stories and you can also go to this special page we’ve created listing all stories and press releases of interest on the topic. Use as a resource for what businesses are closed, how to protect yourself and your family, and what next steps the city, county or state will be taking to minimize this pandemic.

Perhaps even more important, use this page to dispel rumors and misinformation about the virus. During serious times like these it is extremely important to not succumb to fear mongering and pseudo-journalistic sites with fake news and conspiracy theories.

Also, stay in touch and share what you know. Press releases can be sent to release@urbanmilwaukee.com and any information you think we need to know can be sent to info@urbanmilwaukee.com. Reader tips can sometimes lead to important stories, and if nothing else, can help us understand how members of this community are weathering and reacting to the ongoing crisis.

Finally, let’s all stick together. Not physically, of course, we all know the task is to avoid congregating and crowds. But virtually, using the internet to communicate and band together in a cooperative spirit. A unified community is a much stronger community and will be better able to overcome the challenge we all now face.

We founded Urban Milwaukee to champion this city and help it maximize urban solutions that can build a better city. We love Milwaukee and want to do all we can to help it survive the pandemic — and are humbled by the role we can play. We pledge to do our best to serve our readers, and urge you to share any information you think is relevant. The more our community is informed and aware, the better it can succeed in these difficult times.