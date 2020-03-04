Scott Walker Battles Eric Holder

And former Wisconsin governor doesn’t do so well.

On Monday, former Gov. Scott Walker instigated a Twitter brawl with former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Holder, AG under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015, is now fighting against gerrymandering with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and was active in forcing Walker to call special elections using the courts when the former governor refused to do so in early 2018.

Former Obama AG @EricHolder has been raising millions of dollars to spend on local legislative and judicial races. They want to throw out old maps in many states and gerrymander Democrats into long-term control of the House. Republicans need to wake up before it’s too late. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 3, 2020

On Monday Walker tweeted:

Walker then returned to Twitter attacks on Bernie Sanders. But Holder hit back with this reply:

“This is laughable and you’re a hypocrite. Under the maps you and your colleagues put in place in Wisconsin Democrats won 54% of the Congressional vote and got only 38% of the seats in 2018. Scottie, you’re the father of Wisconsin gerrymandering. You fear a fair system – I don’t.”

This is laughable and you’re a hypocrite. Under the maps you and your colleagues put in place in Wisconsin Democrats won 54% of the Congessional vote and got only 38% of the seats in 2018. Scottie, you’re the father of Wisconsin gerrymandering. You fear a fair system – I don’t. https://t.co/DIy71G6XxT — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 3, 2020

And Holder wasn’t finished:

"Here's a dare for you; a question to answer Governor Walker. I favor taking the redistricting process out of the hands of interested politicians and let an independent commission draw the lines in 2021. A fair, neutral process. Will you support that? (Of course not)"

And Holder wasn't finished:

Here’s a dare for you; a question to answer Governor Walker. I favor taking the redistricting process out of the hands of interested politicians and let an independent commission draw the lines in 2021. A fair, neutral process. Will you support that? (Of course not) https://t.co/DIy71G6XxT — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 3, 2020

As of today at noon., Walker had not responded to Holder’s challenge, returning instead to attacks on Joe Biden, with intermittent Bible verses, attacks on socialism and promotional selfies.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.