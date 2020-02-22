Yes, that's the name. Plus: Shakeup at Mayfair Collection, new candle bar in Walker's Point, 42 Ale House closing.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced this week that the new left-field restaurant at Miller Park will open its doors to the public on March 6th. The team is going with the “Restaurant to Be Named Later” name it first teased in 2019, a reference to trading for a player to be named later.

In a press release, the team announced more details:

With culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings. The Restaurant To Be Named Later opens with a menu aiming to appeal to a variety of tastes, inspired cocktails to support the full-service bar and Molson Coors beer offerings, and an updated look. The full menu rolls out the first week of March, but a sneak peek of the menu includes the Double Play Burger and the River Walk Paloma. Sure to be a hometown favorite, the Double Play Burger intrigues with a double stack angus beef and Johnsonville Brat patty, served up with Havarti cheese, ale mustard and cherry compote on a brioche bun. Off the cocktail menu, the River Walk Paloma offers a refreshing summer ballpark drink. The Hornitos tequila and orange liqueur based drink includes various fruit flavors and is topped off with a toasted grapefruit wedge. Restaurant To Be Named Later [will be] open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Get Crafty While You Drink at Glassnote Candle Bar

It seems Milwaukee is always finding fun new ways to merge drinking with other activities. A candle-making workshop featuring a full bar will open sometime this spring at 524 S. 2nd St. on the second floor of the building that’s home Spanish tapas restaurant Movida. Glassnote Candle Bar is being opened by Kevin Goudzwaard, owner of Milwaukee Candle Co.

“I can’t wait to provide a space for people to make their own scented candles. Candles offer the power of scent-memory connection and I want to share that experience with others,” Goudzwaard told OnMilwaukee.

Mayfair Collection Shakeup

Earlier this week, Osgood’s (11530 W. Burleigh St.), a retro-inspired casual dining spot, closed its doors for good. Within the next few weeks, Cafe Grace (11200 W. Burleigh St.), a French Bistro that is also a part of the Mayfair Collection, will also close. The Wauwatosa restaurants are owned by Phoenix Hospitality Group. The Bartolotta Restaurants helped launch and manage the restaurants, but exited the partnership in 2017.

OnMilwaukee’s Lori Fredrich reports that Phoenix will reopen both locations with new concepts:

In the weeks following the closure, (Cafe Grace) will undergo an interior remodel in preparation for its transformation into Truli Italian Kitchen, a Southern Italian concept which is expected to offer a menu of classic pasta dishes served up at an approachable price point. Truli is projected to open this May and will serve both lunch and dinner. “Based on the feedback that we’ve received from our guests and the community in Wauwatosa, we felt that we needed to take steps toward reinvigorating the restaurant lineup at The Mayfair Collection and create a fun, casual concept for this space suitable for a dinner with family, business entertaining or a special occasion,” noted John Mangel, president of Phoenix Hospitality in a release on the plans. “Truli will offer Italian comfort food classics in a relaxed, warm environment at a price that’s reasonable for a quick lunch or a big group dinner.” The former Osgood’s will also be reimagined, with ownership currently exploring whether to expand and re-tenant the existing building or rebuild on the parcel.

42 Ale House To Close at the End of the Month

It’s “last call” for playing games at 42 Ale House as the video-and-tabletop-game bar will close its doors for good at the end of February. According to a Facebook post, the St. Francis restaurant announced that after five years of service, the owners decided to not renew the lease. The post reads:

…after extensive discussion about where we are at in our lifecycle, and future plans for the building, we have decided not to renew our lease. It’s been a great 5 years for 42 Ale House, and 7 years for the “42” brand. Despite the split with 42 Lounge in 2016 we continued to serve the geek community — while softening our focus and trying to become a “geek-lite” bar/restaurant that was welcoming to a much wider variety of people and interests, yet true to our geek/nerd heritage. Looking at the number or similar bars/restaurants, and events, throughout the Milwaukee area that exist now, but did not at the point we first opened our doors, we would consider our mission to be a resounding success. We would like to sincerely thank all of our patrons and staff that we have known since the beginning, or met along the way — you have made the past 5 years memorable in ways we will never forget, and we will miss you dearly — from birthdays, to promotions, to graduations and daily conversation; you have made it a joy, and a privilege, to come in to work every day.

