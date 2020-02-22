Restaurant To Be Named Later Opens Next Month at Miller Park
Yes, that's the name. Plus: Shakeup at Mayfair Collection, new candle bar in Walker's Point, 42 Ale House closing.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced this week that the new left-field restaurant at Miller Park will open its doors to the public on March 6th. The team is going with the “Restaurant to Be Named Later” name it first teased in 2019, a reference to trading for a player to be named later.
In a press release, the team announced more details:
With culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.
The Restaurant To Be Named Later opens with a menu aiming to appeal to a variety of tastes, inspired cocktails to support the full-service bar and Molson Coors beer offerings, and an updated look. The full menu rolls out the first week of March, but a sneak peek of the menu includes the Double Play Burger and the River Walk Paloma.
Sure to be a hometown favorite, the Double Play Burger intrigues with a double stack angus beef and Johnsonville Brat patty, served up with Havarti cheese, ale mustard and cherry compote on a brioche bun. Off the cocktail menu, the River Walk Paloma offers a refreshing summer ballpark drink. The Hornitos tequila and orange liqueur based drink includes various fruit flavors and is topped off with a toasted grapefruit wedge.
Restaurant To Be Named Later [will be] open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Get Crafty While You Drink at Glassnote Candle Bar
It seems Milwaukee is always finding fun new ways to merge drinking with other activities. A candle-making workshop featuring a full bar will open sometime this spring at 524 S. 2nd St. on the second floor of the building that’s home Spanish tapas restaurant Movida. Glassnote Candle Bar is being opened by Kevin Goudzwaard, owner of Milwaukee Candle Co.
“I can’t wait to provide a space for people to make their own scented candles. Candles offer the power of scent-memory connection and I want to share that experience with others,” Goudzwaard told OnMilwaukee.
Mayfair Collection Shakeup
Earlier this week, Osgood’s (11530 W. Burleigh St.), a retro-inspired casual dining spot, closed its doors for good. Within the next few weeks, Cafe Grace (11200 W. Burleigh St.), a French Bistro that is also a part of the Mayfair Collection, will also close. The Wauwatosa restaurants are owned by Phoenix Hospitality Group. The Bartolotta Restaurants helped launch and manage the restaurants, but exited the partnership in 2017.
OnMilwaukee’s Lori Fredrich reports that Phoenix will reopen both locations with new concepts:
In the weeks following the closure, (Cafe Grace) will undergo an interior remodel in preparation for its transformation into Truli Italian Kitchen, a Southern Italian concept which is expected to offer a menu of classic pasta dishes served up at an approachable price point. Truli is projected to open this May and will serve both lunch and dinner.
“Based on the feedback that we’ve received from our guests and the community in Wauwatosa, we felt that we needed to take steps toward reinvigorating the restaurant lineup at The Mayfair Collection and create a fun, casual concept for this space suitable for a dinner with family, business entertaining or a special occasion,” noted John Mangel, president of Phoenix Hospitality in a release on the plans. “Truli will offer Italian comfort food classics in a relaxed, warm environment at a price that’s reasonable for a quick lunch or a big group dinner.”
The former Osgood’s will also be reimagined, with ownership currently exploring whether to expand and re-tenant the existing building or rebuild on the parcel.
42 Ale House To Close at the End of the Month
It’s “last call” for playing games at 42 Ale House as the video-and-tabletop-game bar will close its doors for good at the end of February. According to a Facebook post, the St. Francis restaurant announced that after five years of service, the owners decided to not renew the lease. The post reads:
…after extensive discussion about where we are at in our lifecycle, and future plans for the building, we have decided not to renew our lease.
It’s been a great 5 years for 42 Ale House, and 7 years for the “42” brand. Despite the split with 42 Lounge in 2016 we continued to serve the geek community — while softening our focus and trying to become a “geek-lite” bar/restaurant that was welcoming to a much wider variety of people and interests, yet true to our geek/nerd heritage. Looking at the number or similar bars/restaurants, and events, throughout the Milwaukee area that exist now, but did not at the point we first opened our doors, we would consider our mission to be a resounding success.
We would like to sincerely thank all of our patrons and staff that we have known since the beginning, or met along the way — you have made the past 5 years memorable in ways we will never forget, and we will miss you dearly — from birthdays, to promotions, to graduations and daily conversation; you have made it a joy, and a privilege, to come in to work every day.
Snack Boys Owners To Open New Restaurant in Dubbel Dutch hotel
Earlier this month, we reported on the planned move of Snack Boys restaurant from its popular Walker’s Point location at 814 S. 2nd St. to the long-vacant space on the East Side at 2028 E. North Ave. Shortly after, news broke that the owners would also be opening a new restaurant inside the Dubbel Dutch boutique hotel titled Horned Hare. Jeramey Jannene has the scoop:
The new restaurant, designed for both locals and guests, will operate exclusively in the evenings in the first floor of the new hotel at 817-819 N. Marshall St. “For the folks that miss the serious side of Boone & Crockett’s early days, this is for you,” said John Revord of the restaurant plans.
Revord, owner of Boone & Crockett, Snack Boys and The Cooperage, will be joined by Mitchell Ciohon (Taco Moto, Snack Boys and The Cooperage), Eamonn Keyes (Snack Boys) and Stephen Landish (Snack Boys) in the ownership group. Katrina Cary, general manager of Boone & Crockett, will assist with operations and menu design.
The name is a nod to the “wolpertinger,” said the partners in a statement announcing the restaurant. The wolpertinger is a mythical creature in German folkore. “The most widespread description portrays the Wolpertinger as having the head of a rabbit, the body of a squirrel, the antlers of a deer, and the wings and occasionally the legs of a pheasant,” according to Wikipedia.
Asian Papayoyo to Become Swahili Kitchen
Swahili Kitchen, an East African restaurant, could soon replace Asian Papayoyo at 2020 W. Wisconsin Ave. Urban Milwaukee’s own Graham Kilmer reports:
According to the application Masaki filed with the city, Swahili Kitchen would be open the same hours. It will have space for dining, but it will also do catering and delivery.
The menu for Swahili Kitchen, according to a sample menu submitted to the city, includes meal combo options of rice and meat. The rice options include white rice with coconut, spicy rice, vegetable fried rice and Pilau, with the description “fragrant rice seasoned with cardamom and cumin.” There are also meat and vegetable options to go with your rice. Goat, chicken or beef stewed in mix of vegetables are all proposed. As well as pinto beans, sauteed in tomatoes, onions and coconut milk or sauteed cabbage and carrots.
The proposed restaurant would also offer fried chicken, served “original” or “Swahili twist,” and a few East African extras. There’s sambusa, described as a “triangle meat pie”, chapate, a soft flatbread, and mandazi, described as an “African donut.”
Wauwatosa Restaurant Fish Cheeks Closed, Temporarily?
Wauwatosa sushi bar Fish Cheeks (6818 W. North Ave.) has closed its doors supposedly due to an emergency with its small staff. Journal Sentinel’s Evan Casey reports
Owner John Steiner said Fish Cheeks was “temporarily closed,” but refused to comment further.
A Jan. 6 Facebook post said the business was also closed at that time.
“We have a very small dedicated staff that has currently experienced an unexpected emergency. We will keep you updated to when we will return to normal business hours,” the post said.
It’s unclear whether the restaurant has been open since that time.
The restaurant’s Yelp page says the restaurant is closed. A post on the Tosa East Towne Neighborhood Association Facebook also said the restaurant was closed.
A sign on the front of the restaurant on Monday, Feb. 17, said the business is for sale.
