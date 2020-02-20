GOP Tax Cut Passes Senate

Assembly takes up bill today, despite Evers' call for money to go to schools.

State senators convened early Thursday to pass a Republican-authored tax cut over the objections of Democrats who wanted to use the money on schools instead.

Democrats blocked a final vote on the plan Wednesday, but Republicans reconvened to pass the tax cut the next morning at 7:30 a.m. GOP senators used procedural moves to cut off debate on the bill.

The overall bill would cost the state $392 million in the next budget. Of that, about $248 million would go toward an ongoing income tax cut, while about $45 million would offset a new personal property tax cut for manufacturing businesses. Another $100 million would go toward a one-time payment on state debt.

The bill is being taken up by the Assembly for a vote Thursday. If approved there, the bill heads to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers has said he wants to use the money on school funding instead, but he has not yet said whether he will sign or veto the GOP tax cut.

Democrats accused Republicans of passing the bill only to force Evers to veto it. If Evers does veto the tax cut bill, the money would likely remain in the state budget until next year.

Wisconsin Senate Passes GOP Tax Cut was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.