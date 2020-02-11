Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This past weekend the Florentine Opera presented an intimate staging of Leonard Bernstein‘s emotional, jazzy opera Trouble in Tahiti, starring the newest class of the company’s Baumgartner Studio Artists, who are in residence for the year.

Bernstein was on his honeymoon in 1951 when he began composing this one-act opera, a candid portrait of the troubled marriage of a young suburban couple (based to some degree on his own parents) that draws upon popular songs styles to deliver a critique of post-war American consumerism. Bernstein had success writing Broadway musicals like On The Town (1944) and West Side Story (1957) and this opera, first staged in 1952, came between them.

The opera is in seven scenes and features a Greek Chorus-like vocal trio whose singing, with close harmonies, jazz rhythms and idealized representation of American life are evocative of radio commercials of the era. Baritone Samuel James Dewese played the husband and soprano Meghan Folkerts played his wife in this production in the Florentine’s studio stage in Riverwest. Our photos capture the action, both on and off stage, including performers, lighting designer and other technical folks.

Trouble in Tahiti

Lead: Meghan Folkerts, Mezzo-Soprano

Lead: Samuel James Dewese, Baritone

Jazz Trio: Kathryn Henry, Soprano, Luke Selker, Tenor, Ian Murrell, Baritone.

Pianist – Conductor: Janna Ernst

Clarinet: Theresa Zick

Bass: Adam Maloney

Drumset/Percussion: Ryan Kohlbaugh

Stage Director: Colleen Brooks

Stage Manager: Bailey Wegner

Production Manager: Lisa Schlenker

Lighting Designer: Marisa Abbott

Costume Coordinator: Mel Benson

Stylist: Erica Cartledge

Florentine Opera General Director & CEO: Maggey Oplinger

Artisic Advisor: Francesco Milioto

Director of Audience Development: Kristine Davis-Koch

Photo Gallery